Auction house Sotheby’s is looking to fetch at least over HK$120 million (US$16 million) from its upcoming Hong Kong autumn sale series with five auctions of wines and spirits in October led by "unmissable" two single-owner collections.

To be held across three days, from 2 to 4 October, the autumn sale will be headlined by two important single-owner collections. The Pristine Modern Cellar features a wide selection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, put together by an avid wine lover and his wife who both had an early understanding and appreciation for the greatest Burgundy Domaines, as well as for fine wines from all over the globe.

“If ever there were a pristine collection of wines, this is it – Pristine Perfection,” praises Serena Sutcliffe, M.W., Honorary Chairman, Sotheby’s Wine on the collection.

The The Pristine Modern Cellar features a large collection of DRC wines (pic: Sotheby’s)

Burgundy comprises 70% of this auction, supplemented by the classic structure of the great Châteaux of Bordeaux. Elsewhere in this superlative sale is the tantalising trio of Guigal’s Côte Rôtie treasures, followed by the grandest wines from Tuscany and Piedmont.

The second single owner collection comes from the second installment of Magnificent Bordeaux from the Cellar of Sir Dickson Poon, following the success of the first installment in 2020, which fetched HK$2.1 million.

A line-up of Petrus (pic: Sotheby’s)

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Chairman, Sotheby’s Wine, said: “Our autumn sales season is distinguished by two unmissable single-owner collections that complement each other perfectly: the very finest Bordeaux, in enviable depth, and one of the best collections of top Burgundies to come to market in recent years – both with exceptional provenance and in optimum condition.”

Paul Wong, Director, Asia, Head of Department, Wine & Spirits Auction, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been entrusted with the second installment of Sir Dickson Poon’s superb wine collection, following the success of the first sale just over two years ago. Once again, it charts the best of the best from the Bordeaux region, with landmark vintages from top-tier Châteaux, including Lafite, Latour and Haut Brion. The wines in this sale were produced to the same exacting standards and discipline that Sir Dickson applied to his passion for wine collecting.”

In addition to the two single owner collections, the sale series also includes Crème de la Crème | DRC + Leroy, Finest and Rarest Spirits, and Finest and Rarest Wines . Comprising over 2,200 lots, the five sales carry a combined pre-sale estimate in the region of HK$120 million, or US$16 million.

