In the era of climate change and water crisis, more companies are pouring resources to empower next generations with knowledge to conserve and protect water before the tap runs dry.

Confronted with global water crisis, ASC Fine Wines and its parent company, the Japanese drinks giant Suntory Group, have joined hands this year to expand the second edition of its unique next-generation environmental program in China to teach children the importance and value of water.

Mizuiku, which in Japanese roughly translates as “water education,” was initially launched by Suntory in Japan in 2004. Since then, it has grown to be a global initiative that reaches far beyond Japan to Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, France, Spain and China with tailored programs in each country for young children.

The China program is funded by Suntory Holdings China and is conducted in collaboration with Shanghai Volunteers Foundation. In September, the second edition of Mizuiku was rolled out in Jinhe Primary School and Liuyun Primary School in Shanghai.

Pupils learning the importance and value of water through Suntory’s Mizuiku program in Shanghai (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

This year, ASC Fine Wines, China’s leading fine wine importer and distributor, a member company of Suntory Holdings China, joined the project by offering donation from its CSR fund under Shanghai Charity Foundation to support Shanghai Volunteers Foundation to implement the project.

Teachers from Jinhe Primary School gave fun and educational classes to more than 200 pupils about natural cycle of water, water scarcity, water conservation and how to use water responsibly in daily life.

One of the tailored teaching programs unique to Shanghai is educating the children to understand the role of water conservation in building “a sponge city” in Shanghai, an approach which will turn a city into a large “sponge” to handle drainage problems through facilities and technologies.

Primary students at Liuyun Primary School also took part in the program via livestreaming seminar by the volunteer teachers.

Students and volunteers in Shanghai at the Mizuiku program (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

With tailored programs for each country, Mizuiku has been well-received by children and teachers that participated in the program as well as by the local governments. As of 2021, a total of approximately 320,800 children and teachers have participated in the Mizuiku program globally and has provided access to safe water to 130,000 people in need.

By 2030, Suntory aims to expand the water education programs and initiatives to provide safe water access for more than 1 million people.

Mario Aron, COO of ASC Fine Wines (pic: ASC)

This is part of Suntory’s Sustainable Water Philosophy, which lays out the group’s water targets for 2030 and vison toward 2050.

ASC Fine Wines as an important part of Suntory has also demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

“Currently all across the globe, whether it be wine brands or consumers, they are paying more attention to sustainability,” says Mario Aron, COO of ASC Fine Wines.

Since the second half of last year, the wine company has increased portions of wineries in its portfolio that practice sustainable, organic and biodynamic viticulture including Champagne Pommery, Alois lageder, Clos Apalta, Chêne Bleu and Cono Sur.

