Pop it like it's hot! Snoop Dogg unveils his newest wine with the popular 19 Crimes, Snoop Cali Gold (SRP: $17.99), the franchise's first sparkling wine that coincides with the world's first rapping wine label!

The gold-foiled edition of Snoop’s iconic label contains a new web-based Augmented Reality experience giving fans the option to hear Snoop rap his timeless party track “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” from the classic Doggystyle album. Users can scan the QR code located on the back of the bottle using a mobile device and the Doggfather himself comes to life, ready to get the party poppin.

The sparkling is designed to encapsulate Snoop Dogg’s distinctive West Coast style. Snoop states, “We wanted something cool with that O.G. party vibe and I’m hyped to add Snoop Cali Gold to my 19 Crimes collection. This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let’s get it poppin with Snoop Cali Gold!”

Snoop Cali Gold is the first sparkling wine added to the popular 19 Crimes range (pic: handout)

John Wardley, Global Vice President 19 Crimes Franchise shares his excitement, “We couldn’t be more ecstatic for Snoop Cali Gold. This is an especially celebratory launch, arriving on the heels of an incredibly successful year for 19 Crimes. It has been a pleasure to work with Snoop on this new wine and welcome the first Sparkling to his existing Cali lineup.”

Snoop Cali Gold joins 19 Crimes’ existing line of California wines and marks Snoop Dogg’s third collaboration with the brand.

The sparkling wine debuts following the massive success of Snoop Cali Red, the number one selling single wine in IRI’s New Product Pacesetter history and Cali Rose, the number one product Innovation of 2021.

