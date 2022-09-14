Grant Burge, the Barossa winery owned by Accolade Wines, has enlisted Hong Kong celebrity, Johnny Hui, an actor and TV host, for its first localized 'Leave Your Mark' campaign, in a bid to motivate wine lovers in the city to celebrate their ambitions, achieve their goals and leave their own mark on society.

This is the winery’s first local campaign in Hong Kong after it kicked off ‘Leave Your Mark’ promotion in Australia in July with four-time Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott AO .

Hui’s career spans over 30 years and has left his mark on every discipline he sets his mind to. Influenced by his professional football player father, Hui’s competitive and curious nature has led him to become an engineer, a celebrated actor, a chat show TV host and fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a full-time football commentator.

Within Hong Kong, Hui is most famous for hosting Hong Kong’s popular reality TV show King Maker, similar to America’s Got Talent on ViuTV.

Grant Burge named Johnny Hui as its new face for Leave Your Mark campaign in Hong Kong (pic: handout)

According to the winery, Hui is the epitome of how setting your mind to something means you can achieve anything you want to. This mentality echoes with winemakers at Grant Burge. With a rich heritage in the Barossa dating back to 1865, Grant Burge Wines has a long history of leaving its mark – not only on the region’s winemaking community and grape growing families, but also on the many generations of wine lovers around the world, crafting exceptional wines to gift, enjoy and appreciate life’s special moments.

“The key message we want to relay with Leave Your Mark is to celebrate past achievements with one eye firmly on the future. As a brand, Grant Burge is committed to pushing the envelope when it comes to category innovation and premiumisation, underpinned by the highest standards of winemaking and consistent quality. Johnny is the perfect face for this campaign, as his expansive and dynamic career to date proves there are no limits to what can be achieved with vision and dedication (and of course it helps that he knows a thing or two about good wine!).” says Nicholas Hall, Accolade Wines General Manager, North East Asia when commenting on the partnership.

Grant Burge collection is sold in Hong Kong at Wellcome, Market Place by Jasons, 3hreesixty, PARKnSHOP, Fusion, International by PARKnSHOP and Great Food Hall.

