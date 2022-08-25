Recognized as the most prestigious wine and spirit competition in Asia, the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Competition (HKIWSC) is returning for the 14th year, providing a valuable bridge to link producers directly with Asia's booming beverage market.

Established in 2009 as Asia’s edition of the world-renowned IWSC, HKIWSC is led by esteemed experts in the global drinks industry, Debra Meiburg MW, Asia’s first Master of Wine, and The Conversion Group.

Asia’s Choice, Asia’s Voice

Debra Meiburg MW leads HKIWSC (pic: HKIWSC)

Different from other competitions, HKIWSC sets itself apart for its predominately Asian-led judging panel, its vigorous judging process and result integrity.

Its judging panel consists of Asia’s top industry experts including Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers, VIP international wine and spirit judges, leading F&B professionals, wine educators, importers, critics and journalists.

To ensure result integrity, all the entries are double blind-tasted by judges, and the judging process is observed by leading accounting firm KPMG, a first of its kind in drinks competition in Asia.

The results therefore serve as a definitive guide for Asian consumers and have proven to help producers gain a strong foothold in the profitable Asian market, secure distribution and improve brand awareness.

Entrants have until September 10 (Saturday) to submit applications and samples should arrive on the same day.

HKIWSC boasts predominately Asian-led industry experts (pic: HKIWSC)

Green Award

As consumer awareness for sustainable products increases, HKIWSC has launched the Green Award to recognize wineries, distilleries and their drinks products that have demonstrated a well-proven track of sustainable practices and contribution to environmental issues.

Designed to provide independent recognition for eco-minded operators and products, the HKIWSC Green Award offers anyone in drinks industry a powerful opportunity to promote their green credentials.

Recipients of the award will have an amazing exposure opportunity by having a double feature in HKIWSC’s official results booklet, and an opportunity to be highlighted in one of the competition’s monthly newsletters distributed to its vast reaching network, in addition to a digital version of Green Award sticker artwork to certify the wins.

To enter Green Award, winery, distillery and their products must obtain the certification from official certification governing body such as Demeter, EU Bio, USDA Organic to name a few. Full list of recognized certifications below.

Asian Food Pairing

Additionally, HKIWSC is the only international competition to offer a full program of Asian food and wine, sake, beer & whisky pairing.

This year, the judges will put their taste buds to test to find the best pairing options for some of Asia’s signature dishes including Hainan Chicken rice, Thai green curry, Korean beef bimbimbap, Japanese Unagi don, baked white cod fish and Hong Kong style baked pork chop rice.

Raised benchmarks

Due to the competition’s popularity and improved quality of entries, this year HKIWSC has raised scoring benchmark for medal wines.

The best wines will be awarded with medals from Bronze (85+), Silver (90+) to Gold (95+), compared with previous scoring system of 75+, 85+ and 90+.

The best of the best will vie for the competition’s top accolade, Trophy award, where top scores of each category will be re-tasted by judges before being crowned the top-of-class Trophy title.

HKIWSC judging is one of the most vigorous and strict in the world to ensure result integrity (pic: HKIWSC)

Key dates and fees

Judging will take place from September 19 to 23 and results will be announced to participants in mid-October and subsequently to the public in November.

The cost for entry is US$245 for wine and spirits, and US$84 for beer. Additional fee for food and wine pairing is US$84 per dish.

Companies wish to enter Green Award can do so free of charge.

