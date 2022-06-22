Singapore’s French wine specialist The Vintage Club has added the Nuits-Saint-Georges-based Maison Edouard Delaunay to its portfolio, riding on a 10-year Bourgogne wine boom in the Lion City.

The storied estate was founded in 1893 by Edouard Delaunay, great great grandfather of current owner Laurent Delaunay and was among the most illuminous names in Burgundy. The house was credited for contributing significantly to the development of Burgundy throughout the 20th century.

In 2017, the family estate was bought back by Laurent, who had built a successful wine business through his Languedoc-based company Badet Clement, which he co-founded with his wife Catherine in 1995.

Following its 2017 vintage launch, Maison Edouard Delaunay now offers a selection of over thirty wines concentrated on the Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits, ranging from regional appellations to Grands Crus.

Laurent Delaunay, fifth generation owner at Edouard Delaunay (pic: file image)

Library wines of Edouard Delaunay wines (pic: Edouard Delaunay Facebook)

Edouard Delaunay wines (pic: Edouard Delaunay)

Speaking of the partnership, Olivier Hui-Bon-Hoa, Asia director of Badet Clement, commented, “We are delighted to partner with The Vintage Club for Maison Edouard Delaunay for Singapore market. Their very comprehensive French premium wine estates portfolio, solid multichannel foot print (premium on trade, off trade and private clientele of connoisseurs) combined with their passionate and wine knowledgeable. Their team makes it is a great partner to launch our very premium Burgundy Maison.”

Christophe Cazaux-Maleville, Founder and General Manager of Vintage Singapore, adds the winery’s consistency, precision, quality and terroir-driven philosophy is a key factor for the decision.

“The Burgundy wine market has been booming for almost 10 years in Singapore, and at Vintage we were looking for an estate that could bring us consistency, precision, quality, but most importantly the respect for the Terroir. Edouard Delaunay was obvious to us, with a long tradition and history in Burgundy, mixed with the new energy brought by Laurent and the current team. Since then Edouard Delaunay wines are back on the best tables in Singapore, where they deserve to be,” he explains.

The Vintage Club was created as the messenger of the great French estates and winegrowers in Singapore in 2014. Leveraging its strength in direct sales, online channels and diverse wine offers of different price points, the Vintage Club has managed to double its size in the past two years despite impacts of the pandemic.

Today Badet Clement owns estates in Burgundy, Languedoc, Rhone Valley and Provence including Les Jamelles, Abbotts & Delaunay, Grand Calcaire in Chablis, Edouard Delaunay and among others.

