Tesila beer made by Sino Drinks (pic: Chinese social media)

Tesila beer made by Sino Drinks (pic: Chinese social media)

Tesla beer or Tesla soda anyone? Not so fast. The US electric carmaker never made such drinks, but a Chinese company has, and now the controversial drinks are at the center of a RMB 5 million legal dispute between Tesla and its maker.

Tesla beer or Tesla soda anyone? Not so fast. The US electric carmaker never made such drinks, but a Chinese company has, and now the controversial drinks are at the center of a RMB 5 million legal dispute between Tesla and its maker.

A range of beer and soda waters that bear striking resemblance to US electric carmaker Tesla’s logo and name made by a Chinese company will be the focus of contention at an upcoming trial brought by the carmaker against the drinks’ Chinese manufacturer and distributor in Shanghai.

According to court documents filed by Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. last March, it says Chinese company Sino Drinks Food Company (中饮食品公司) has infringed on its legal rights by making beer and soda products that use its lawful trademarks. It named the Chinese company and its subsidiary in Guangdong as well as a design company as defendants in the case.

Tesla Shanghai therefore demanded RMB 5 million (US$742,000) in compensation. The Shanghai High Court will hear the case on June 23.

Tesila beer made by Sino Drinks (pic: Chinese social media)
Tesla soda waters sold by Sino Drinks Food Company (pic: screen grab)

The series of controversial products are ‘Tesila beer‘, which uses Tesla’s transliterated Chinese pinyin name, and ‘Tesla soda‘ waters (pictured above). The drinks’ logo and names both resemble the American carmaker’s designs.

The Chinese company in question has a rap sheet of dubious practices and has squatted over 200 trademarks, of which three are related to Tesla. They are Tesla’s translated Chinese name ‘特斯拉’, ‘特丝拉Tosila’ and ‘Tesla Motors’. It also trademarked over 30 names that are related to new coronavirus, but eventually withdrew the trademarks after a nationwide clampdown on illegal Covid products.

This is Tesla’s most recent trademark battle in China. In 2014, it was sued by Chinese businessman Zhan Baosheng for trademark infringement when Zhan first registered Tesla trademark in China before the Texas-based carmaker came to the country.

Tesla eventually resolved the dispute amicably with Zhan. However, Tesla’s ordeal highlighted the legal issues facing many companies operating in China including Apple, Hermes and Penfolds that have been embroiled in lawsuits with trademark squatters.

Tags:

Related News

Top 10 Billionaires in Drinks Industry in 2022 Top 10 richest billionaires in drinks industry (pic: iStock)

Top 10 Billionaires in Drinks Industry in 2022

2022-06-10
What’s trending in China? Penfolds’ Chinese wine saga and RMB 135m smuggled booze Penfolds and Xige Estate (pic: Vino Joy News)

What’s trending in China? Penfolds’ Chinese wine saga and RMB 135m smuggled booze

2022-06-08
China’s biggest wine & spirits fair sets dates…for now CFDF Fair in Chengdu (pic: CFDF)

China’s biggest wine & spirits fair sets dates…for now

2022-06-06
Architect of Ningxia’s modern wine industry passed away Cao Kailong, head of Ningxia wine bureau, has passed away on May 30 (pic: Natalie Wang)

Architect of Ningxia’s modern wine industry passed away

2022-05-31
Chinese wines won record-breaking medals at IWSC 2022 China won record medals at IWSC 2022 (pic: IWSC)

Chinese wines won record-breaking medals at IWSC 2022

2022-05-25
Exclusive: made-in-Chile Yellow Tail launched for China to bypass tariffs Yellow Tail World Series Shiraz for China (pic: JD.com)

Exclusive: made-in-Chile Yellow Tail launched for China to bypass tariffs

2022-05-23

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: