US President Joe Biden has wrapped up his Asia Pacific visit to American allies, and during his visit to South Korea last month, he was treated with a lavish “Hansik” or Korean cuisine served at a state dinner hosted by Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Quite different his predecessor, Donald Trump, a notorious teetotaler, Biden enjoyed the three wines that were served at the dinner that celebrate the bond between the two countries.

No. 1 Dana Estates Vaso Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

No surprise Dana Estate is on the list, a winery that itself boasts presidential link.

This is the first American winery owned by Koreans and achieved ‘cult wine’ status in the US for its high quality. The Napa-based winery is owned by Lee Hi-sang, the chairman of DongA One Group and Lee’s son-in-law Chun Jae-man, the third son of former Korean President Chun Doo-hwan.

Its 2010 Cabernet Sauvignon set a record price at 2012 Premier Napa Valley auction, when five cases of the wine were sold for US$70,000.

VASO is the sister winery of Dana Estate, and the 2017 red is a blend of 86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Petit Verdot, 4% Malbec, 4% Cabernet Franc, and 2% Merlot. The wine sells about HKD 900 a bottle, according to Wine Searcher.

No. 2 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay



Chateau Montelena is one of the most historical wine estates in Napa Valley and California’s wine history. Established in 1882, its Chardonnay famously trumped over well pedigreed white wines from Burgundy to come out on top in the legendry Judgement of Paris organized by the late wine writer Steven Spurrier in 1976.

The wine is sold in Hong Kong via Ponti Wine Cellars for about HKD 600 a bottle.

No. 3 Omyrose sparkling wine

For the toast, a Korean traditional bubble “Omyrose Sparkling Wine” was selected.

Made of organic “Omija,” or magnolia berries, a native Korean fruit, the wine takes on the berry’s pinkish color and the most famous one came from Omynara winery. It is made using Champagne method for fermentation. It is pink pink in color and rich in flavor.

