Mirabeau launches canned Rosé with Vinehoo in China

France’s renowned Rosé producer Maison Mirabeau in Provence has forged a partnership with China’s leading wine vertical e-commerce platform Vinehoo for its Belle Année Rosé, which will be launched in the Chinese market for the first time in canned format.

Belle Année (Beautiful Year) is an ode to joie de vivre (exuberant enjoyment of life) evoking gorgeous sunshine, a beautiful blue sky and moments of sharing. Therefore, the wine will be presented in an alternative packaging – in canned format, which is still new to Chinese wine drinkers who are used to drinking wines in bottles.

The global canned wine market has been on fast-track growth trajectory, powered by the US market. The canned wines market in the US is estimated at US$20.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027, according to Canned Wines – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics.

Belle Année rosé wine (pic: Maison Mirabeau)

Targeting China’s modern and young consumers, the wine will be sold and marketed by Vinehoo across China’s vast digital landscape including WeChat, Douyin, Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Speaking of canned wine’s prospect for the China market, Ian Anderson Ford, Founding Partner at Asia-focused drinks marketing company Nimbility, explains: “For many years the wine market in China never appeared ready for good wine in alternative packaging. When things change in China though they can change quickly.”

“The younger generation in China now seems willing and keen to enjoy good wines in formats that are much more sustainable, recyclable, and just more modern and cool! In the last twelve months we’ve sold large shipments of good wine in cans into China, and it’s still early days but it looks like the trend could be set to take off!” he continues.

Launched in 2020, Vin de France Belle Année is sourced from a wider geographical area than Mirabeau’s core range. The range is expected to offer a more sustainable format for trendy consumers on the go. This chic yet practical format with strong environmental credentials reduces waste and is lighter to transport. It benefits from a lower carbon footprint with an approachable price point, according to the winery.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Vinehoo, the leading e-comm wine platform in China, to launch our trendy and accessible ‘Belle Année’ by Mirabeau Rosé,” comments Stephen Cronk, Founder of Maison Mirabeau. “Having already won the best Rosé for its price category in last year’s Rosé Masters, this charming pale pink wine is the perfect addition to our already versatile and exciting range. Belle Année allows us to dream of the sun and bright blue skies and I’m sure will be a success among Vinehoo customers.”

Belle Année rosé canned wines (pic: Maison Mirabeau)

Founded in 2004, Vinehoo has developed from a Forum gathered by wine enthusiasts (www.mwine.net) to a wine portal website, and now has full channel business coverage both online and offline.

Its website Vinehoo.com is considered a leading wine vertical e-commerce platform in China. Established in 2010, according to the company, it has more than 1 million registered users, of which 600,000 are active monthly users, and covers 85% of the country’s wine industry professionals. In 2021 turnover was RMB 300 million (US$47.3 million).

Eva Xia, Vice President at Vinehoo, is bullish on rosé wine’s prospect in China. Speaking of the partnership, she said: “with its easy drinking style, rosé wine is one of the most popular categories in the western markets, in particular Provence rosé. However, rosé is still very niche in China, there’s big potential to be explored. As the most professional wines and spirits e- commerce platform, Vinehoo is determined to be a market trend leader. We are thrilled to be working with Mirabeau’s Belle Année, introducing this fantastic Provence rosé brand to Chinese consumers, to lead and drive the rosé growth in China.”