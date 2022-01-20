Vinexposium cancels Vinexpo Hong Kong 2022 to focus on China

Vinexposium, a leading organizer of wine and spirits trade events, has announced the cancellation of Vinepxo Hong Kong in May this year to better focus on Vinexpo China, which will for the first time take place in southern China’s metropolis Shenzhen instead of Shanghai from October 31 to November 2.

Vinexpo Hong Kong was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 after its 2018 edition but was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic and Hong Kong’s strict travel restrictions. The 2022 edition was scheduled for May but was cancelled due to the prolonged travel interruptions that will affect overseas visitors and exhibitors.

Different from previous wine fairs inside mainland China, for the first time, Vinexposium has selected Shenzhen, one of the pivotal cities in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, a key economic region for southern China.

In Shenzhen, Vinexpo China will be co-located with SIAL China. However, the fair organizer is also planning to launch a regional wine fair targeting northern China’s wine market in 2023. Vinexpo China will return for another jointly held event with SIAL China next year with a focus on consumer regions in northern China.

“The synergy between Vinexposium and SIAL was tried and tested last year at Vinexpo India in New Delhi. Our alliance works extremely well in South-East Asia due to quality attendance which covers the complementary segments that are wines, spirits and food products. This offers genuine benefits for our customers who we take to meet new buyers in attractive growth markets”, comments Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

Hong Kong’s Famous Night View (pic: iStock)

Vinexpo India

Spurred on by its first successful experience in New Dehli, which confirmed the enthusiasm of the Indian trade, Vinexpo India continues to spread its wings in India where the potential number of legal age wine drinkers is estimated at 485 million (Italian Trade Agency, 2021).

Vinexpo India is therefore launching a second event, co-located with SIAL India in Mumbai on May 10-12, 2022. India’s economic capital and major port of entry for international trade, Mumbai is a key city on the country’s West Coast. Vinexpo India will subsequently target the north Indian market with its second exhibition in New Delhi from 8 to 10 December, thereby rounding off a very international year.

Vinexpo America & Drinks America

Just a few weeks after Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris in February, the first major date on the industry calendar, Vinexposium heads off for the United States to host its events catering to the North American market, Vinexpo America and Drinks America on March 9 and 10. The two events will bring together every strand of the drinks industry in New York: Vinexpo America is exclusively wine-focused, and Drinks America, a new addition to the Vinexposium calendar, will be dedicated to spirits and to all beverage alcohol.

The group, which embraces every segment of the wine and spirits market, is then bound for Santa Rosa in California for the first World Bulk Wine Exhibition USA (WBWE USA) on 8 and 9 June 2022. The exhibition is reserved for the bulk wine industry, a segment covering 34% of wine exports by volume worldwide (OIV, 2021). The World Bulk Wine Exhibition (WBWE) will also return to Amsterdam on 21 and 22 November and will welcome 24 producer countries for its 14th iteration.

2022 calendar of Vinexposium events

• 14-16 February: Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris

• 9-10 March: Vinexpo America & Drinks America, in New York

• 10-12 May: Vinexpo India, in Mumbai

• 20-21 June: ‘Act for Change’ Symposium, in Bordeaux

• 22-23 June: WOW! Meetings, in Bordeaux

• 8-9 June: (WBWE) World Bulk Wine Exhibition USA, in Santa Rosa

• 31 Oct. – 2 Nov.: Vinexpo China in Shenzhen

• 21-22 Nov.: (WBWE) World Bulk Wine Exhibition, in Amsterdam

• 8-10 Dec: Vinexpo India, in New Delhi