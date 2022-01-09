Your dummy-proof wine guide to Chinese New Year

For two years straight, Chinese New Year feels like an anomaly. Families gathered at a safely distanced dinner table toasting for what seems like never returning pandemic-free life.

This year the run-up so far especially in Hong Kong seems closer to routine until the more infectious Omicron promoted the city’s toughest social distancing rules this month, throwing large gatherings at restaurants into doubts.

The fifth wave Covid-19 infection in Hong Kong triggers the city’s toughest social distancing measures with no dine-in allowed after 6pm just ahead of the Chinese New Year (pic: iStock)

Like many of us, with no restaurant dine-in after 6pm, Chinese New Year this year is going to be truly a family affair.

But hosting Chinese New Year dinner parties at home always seems daunting. We fret over ever changing social distance rules in the era of pandemic, food selections and guest allergies. Choosing wine therefore should be the least of all worries. Considering everything that has been going on in the past two years, you don’t need to fret over wine picks or how the wines would work with a tableful of various Chinese dishes.

That’s why in our annual Chinese New Year wine guide, we advocate versatility and simplicity.

Every Chinese New Year dinner table looks different and even with the same dish, preparations and cooking vary. In Hong Kong, this is particularly true with Poon Choi, a traditional festival meal served in a big bowl composed of many layers of different ingredients. For more adventurous palates, some might even go for Italian staples or French fine dining over Chinese cuisine for the traditional festival.

To put it more bluntly, you won’t be tried in the people’s court for failing to provide a precise food and wine pairing for Chinese New Year. Your friends and families will remember the hospitality, the conversations and moments shared. Granted, they might prod you about your career updates and your marital status, but no one is going to fault you over choosing a slightly flaccid Sancerre unless they are ardent wine enthusiasts.

That being said, you want to have wines that can lubricate and invigorate your long Chinese New Year dinner, unless you want to avoid dish washing duties by going straight to heavy-lifting and big wines.

We imagine most people’s Chinese New Year gatherings to be long meals that may begin with snacks, cold dishes and starters, followed by main courses that often comprise of beef, duck, chicken, fish and other seafood at a typical Cantonese dinner, and end, perhaps hours later, with the luscious Chinese New Year cake or other auspicious desserts.

Wine pairing should be stress-free and worry-free after two years of pandemic. It’s the least consequential decision of the year. (pic: iStock)

Rule of thumb is to choose a marathon wine that can go on for hours instead of a sprinter. This means that you should go for fresh, lively and vibrant wines with a good amount of acidity. The liveliness that comes with good acidity is in effect a survival strategy. Such wines will rejuvenate, even as all that food pushes you closer to your couch.

Avoid serving high alcoholic wines (15% abv or above) that can knock your guests out after just one glass. When already serving heavy food, as we imagine most gracious dinner hosts will, a high-octane wine will quickly wear out your palate and dull the flavours in food.

Seek out wines that are crowd-pleasers, easy, approachable with straight-forward fruitiness even with a bit of ripeness. No one wants an astringent and tannic wine that induces an acid flex later.

Take pleasure in breaking rules. Convention dictates that white wines go with seafood and red wines go with red meat. Even when wine lovers venture out of the convention to match a seafood dish with red wines, experts dutifully advise a light-bodied red wine. Cue the Beaujolais and Pinot Noir.

The varied Cantonese cooking methods of braising and pan-frying can transform the texture of seafood in various ways. This means a full-bodied red that would normally ruin a delicately steamed fish with a mouthful of copper taste would otherwise match perfectly with a deep-fried or braised meaty fish in a rich sauce. If you are serving a seafood-rich Chinese New Year dinner to your family and friends, don’t shrug away red wines just yet.

A typical Chinese New Year dinner is composed of all sorts of red meat, poultry and seafood. (pic: iStock)

If you can, make sure there’s a good spread between white wines and red wines. Though Hong Kong favours reds normally, it doesn’t hurt to offer choices for your guests. Who would refuse a glass of vibrant Chablis or enlivening Champagne?

Last but last least, purchase more wines than needed. A bottle per head is a rule to go by, but who can blame someone for indulging a glass more or two.

Here we have listed down our wine recommendations that will energise and invigorate your Chinese New Year celebrations.

Sparkling wines:

Delamotte Blanc de Blancs NV

From the same owner of Champagne Salon. A lively Blanc de Blancs made entirely from Champagne’s grand cru Chardonnay vineyard sites. A great value for the money.

Altaya Wines, HKD 460

Louis Roderer Collection 242 (gift box)

The Collection 242 is the latest wine launch from Champagne house Louis Roedere and replaced its premier brut range, with more addition of reserve wine. The wine is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, and the grapes are grown biodynamically.

Watson’s Wine, HKD 438

Henriot 2012 Rosé

An intense and voluptuous wine from the much acclaimed 2012 vintage by Champagne house Henriot. Vivid coral colour backed with strikingly fresh strawberry, cherry notes. Steely and racy.

Kerry Wines, HKD 795

Kumeu River Crement NV

This is a dry and sharp sparkling wine from New Zealand’s Kumeu River in Kumeu. Made from predominantly Chardonnay (60%) with addition of Pinot Noir, this is an inspiring bubble that gives Champagne a good run for the money.

Wine n Things, HKD 300

Ca del Bosco Cuvee Prestige NV

From Italy’s premium sparkling wine producing region Franciacorta. This is from the hands of Franciacorta’s pioneering winery Ca del Bosco. A blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Nero and Pinot Bianco, the bubble is aged two years on lees for extended richness and texture. A higher quality Italian sparkling wine compared with run-of-the-mill Prosecco.

CitySuper, HKD 338

Red wines:

Cordero Enrico IV Barolo 2013

From Italy’s historic estate Cordero di Montezemolo in Alba. The wine is made from organically grown nebbiolo grapes from its renowned single vineyard Enrico IV. This is a wine that would benefit from decanting. The aromas of roses, dried herbs, raspberry, strawberries will instantly fill up the glass and evolve as your dinner party goes on to show chocolate, leather and sour cherry cake aromas. A mesmerizing wine that is truly a triumph.

Vivino, HKD 780

Avignonesi 50/50 2015

This is a full-bodied red blended from 50% Sangiovese from Capanelle winery and 50% Merlot from Avignonesi winery in Tuscany, Italy. From one of the best vintages in Italy in the past decade, this delicious red wine will prove to be a crowd pleaser among guests.

Wine Salon Asia, HKD 798

Silver Heights Jiayuan Pinot Noir 2017

This is the first Pinot Noir from China’s family-owned Silver Heights winery after it converted to biodynamic viticulture. Located in Ningxia, China’s premier wine region, this 100% Pinot Noir is unfiltered and made with minimal human intervention.

Watson’s Wine, HKD 350

Alta Vista Alto 2015

This is from Argentina’s Alta Vista winery, owned by Patrick d’Aulan, who came from a linage of distinguished French winemaking family. The d’Aulans owned Champagne house Piper Heidsieck for over a century until it was sold in 1998. This full bodied red wine is made from Argentina’s signature Malbec grape with a small percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine is only made in best vintages.

Chelsa International, HKD 600

Chateau Musar 1998

This is an iconic red wine from Lebanon’s legendary Chateau Musar. A profound red wine that defined Lebanese wine and ahead of its time. Essentially a natural wine made without filter or chemicals from Cabernet Sauvignon, Cinsault and Carignan. Chinese New Year will be the perfect joyous occasion to open this marvellous 24-year-old wine.

King’s Wine Cellar, HKD 460

White wines:

Edouard Delaunay Bourgogne Aligote 2018

The “other” white grape in Burgundy, Aligote has gotten a new lease of life with more producers in Burgundy making quality Aligote. This version from Maison Edouard Delaunay shows lemon, yellow apple, and pleasant white floral notes. A great value for money too!

Altaya Wines, HKD 190

Domaine Jaeger Defaix Premier Cru Rully Les Cloux 2017

From husband-and-wife Didier and Hélène Defaix in Rully, Burgundy. All of the Jaeger-Defaix vineyards are Premier Cru and are managed organically. A succulent and refined white wine that shows so much white flowers, apple, pear, with a bit salinity.

The Wine House, HKD 300

Chateau de Lugey Blanc de Cabanas Graves 2020

If you are looking for conversation piece for your dinner parties, look no further than the sea-aged Chateau de Lugey white wine from Bordeaux. This is a typical Bordeaux white wine made from Semilion and Sauvignon Blanc in Graves but aged under the sea of Bassin d’Arcachon. The winery believes the stable temperature, absence of light and the lack of oxygen can play a very positive role on wine aging compared with ageing in vats or barrels on dry land. A nice refreshment to kick start any dinner parties, with noticeable salinity. A savoury white wine.

CitySuper, HKD 320

Marco de Bartoli Vecchio Samperi

A Sicilian marsala wine made with 100% Grillo using solera system. No alcohol was added for fortification but each year it’s added with a bit of newer wines during ageing. It has so much dried flower, apricot, nutty notes, orange peel, honey and hints of jasmine.

Cheese Meets Wine, HKD 910