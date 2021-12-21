Jebsen’s former general manager joins Asahi

Donny Ho, former General Manager of Jebsen Fine Wines, has joined beer giant Asahi Breweries as Regional Sales Director for Asia, Vino Joy News has learned.

Donny Ho has left Jebsen after 13 years to join Asahi Breweries (pic: file image)

Ho has started his new role at Asahi on December 20 after working more than 13 years at Jebsen Fine Wines, the wine and spirits department of Hong Kong’s leading drinks company, Jebsen Beverage.

The industry veteran has worked at Pernod Ricard and Telford International before joining Jebsen in 2008 as its General Manager of Jebsen Fine Wines.

Frederic Noyere is the current Managing Director of Jebsen Beverage, which heads Jebsen Beer and Jebsen Fine Wines after the departure of Gavin Jones in 2020.

Asahi Breweries ranks as the largest of the four major beer brewers in Japan and is also a global leader in beverage.