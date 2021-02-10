Former MD of Jebsen sets up consulting firm

Gavin Jones, former Managing Director of Hong Kong’s leading wine and spirits company, Jebsen Beverage Company, has ventured out and set up his own consultancy, offering beverage brands an alternative resource focusing on the Asia Pacific markets.

Jones retired as Managing Director of Jebsen Beverage Company at the end of December 2020, after working 25 year in the group. He has now launched his company GRJ Beverage Consulting.

Born and raised in England, Jones was credited for expanding Jebsen’s portfolio to include some of the most recognized wine names in the world, as well as creating and developing new brands.

Jebsen Beverage Company comprises of the Beer and Wine Divisions. Its beer division has some of the most popular brands such as Blue Girl, Sonderberg, and AB-InBev. Its wine division, Jebsen Fine Wines, was set up in 1991 and has since grown in size to become the exclusive partner of some of the wine industry’s heavyweights such as Bollinger, Marchesi de Frescobaldi, Penfolds, and Robert Mondavi.

Leveraging his experiences in the industry, Jones’ new consulting agency aims “to support a handful of select clients in their quest to build robust, sustainable business development in the Asia Pacific region.”

Jones, Founder and Managing Director, commented, “After a fulfilling and rewarding corporate career over the past 30 years, I am completely energized and excited by the prospect of running my own agency and helping support a select few brands realize their full potential in these fabulous markets. We have the good fortune to be able to offer bespoke services to best reflect the needs and ambitions of the chosen brand owners”.

“Leveraging my 30 years’ experience and know-how, and drawing on my community of leading and dynamic professionals around the region, I have every confidence GRJ Beverage Consulting can provide the platforms of support to ensure rewarding success stories”.

Based in Hong Kong, the consultancy’s identifies four focus areas of expertise, specializing in the Asia Pacific region as its strengths, which are strategy, distribution, Creation and talent Engagement.