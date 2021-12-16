Links Concept takes on cult winemaker Yann Durieux’s wine for China

Greater China’s leading wine importer, Links Concept, has become the exclusive importer and distributor for cult winemaker Yann Durieux’s natural wine range from Burgundy, Recrue des Sens, for the Chinese wine market including Hong Kong and Macau.

Established in 2010, Recrue des Sens was founded by Burgundy-born Yann Durieux, after working at Burgundy’s prominent and biodynamic winery Domaine Prieuré-Roch for more than 10 years under the guidance of Henri-Frédéric Roch.

Yann Durieux makes natural wine from just 3ha of vineyards in Burgundy with very limited quantity. (pic: Links Concept)

Having his first solo vintage at just the age of 13 with his family boutique winery, it was clear his real passion lay in natural and biodynamic winemaking in the lesser known terroir of Burgundy.

The inclusion will also further expand Links Concept’s growing organic and natural wine portfolio, which already includes Champagne’s biggest biodynamic winery, Louis Roederer.

Speaking of the partnership, Bojan Radulovic, Deputy General Manager of Links Concept, comments, “Recrue des Sens has always been crowned as one of the best quality natural wines. In today’s winemaking world where many vineyard practices are altered because of the extreme weathers, there has never been such a high demand for natural wines as now, especially among the community of learned Sommeliers, specialized retail channel and fine wine connoisseurs.

“We are extremely proud to have Yann Durieux become a part of Links Concept’s family, and to add to our current spectacular range of natural wines. We are very thrilled to introduce and strengthen the presence of Recrue des Sens in our territories and to do what we love most: to share and to toast to the great wines.”

Recrue des Sens line-up (pic: Links Concept)

Owning merely 3 hectares of vineyard majorly situated in Hautes-Côtes de Nuits and other parts of Côte-d’Or, Durieux has always gone for ultra-low yield from his vineyard, sometimes as little as 8hl/ha, which is less than one third of that of Romanée-Conti Grand Cru.

Durieux continues to focus on producing wines as naturally as he can: vineyards have never been damaged by chemicals and no additional sulfites are added to any of his wines.

Recrue des Sens is now available in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China via Links Concept.