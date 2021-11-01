Next Generation Bordeaux wines are landing in Hong Kong

Bordeaux Wine Council is launching “Next Generation! Bordeaux 2.0” campaign in Hong Kong this November, featuring over 60 restaurant promotions and a pop-up retail store, as Bordeaux reinvents itself as a modern and contemporary drink for younger consumers.

Resembling its slogan “Old Vines, New Minds”, the campaign aims to highlight the next generation of winemakers from Bordeaux who are preserving winemaking traditions with a modern approach.

Starting from 1 November, a range of Bordeaux wines will be featured in special menus across different cuisines and restaurants across Hong Kong, such as Henry at Rosewood Hotel, ThinkWine, Tin Lung Heen, Somm and Central Market I-O-N.

The campaign is launched as Bordeaux tries to revamp its image to appeal to younger consumers and millennials by presenting a rich diversity of affordable Bordeaux wines including red, white, rosé, sparkling and sweet beyond its classified growths.

Bordeaux is revamping its image to appeal to younger consumers (pic: CIVB)

The campaign will set up a pop-up retail and wine bar from 17 November to 16 December at the newly launched Central Market. Customers can sample and purchase a selection of Bordeaux wines at the pop-up store or at the nearby wine bar Winelog.

On top of the two main events, diners who ordered Bordeaux wines at participating restaurants can redeem ‘A Journey to Bordeaux’ experience ticket valued at HK$250 at the pop-up store. The experience includes a one-on-one introduction to Bordeaux next generation wines, three complimentary tasting samples of Bordeaux wines and a branded tote bag.

Joined by the Wine & Dine Festival organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the campaign’s pop-up store will be featured as part of their City Wine Walk programme. Customers will be able to use their wine pass to redeem Bordeaux wines at the pop-up store or restaurants.

“In Bordeaux, a new generation of winemakers is shaping the future of our region, offering wines that complement an existing range. Accessibility, sustainability, modernity…a Bordeaux for everyone and every occasion, that’s what we want to show consumers in Hong Kong,” says Julie Rambaud-Texier, Marketing Director of Bordeaux Wines.