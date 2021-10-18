Ramos Pinto launches 100-year-old Tawny Port

The historic port producer Ramos Pinto is releasing 100 limited edition bottles of Very Old Tawny Port, VINCES, a blend of Ramos Pinot reserves with an average age of 100 years.

VINCES forms part of the motto of the 141-year-old Ramos Pinto, which means “you will win” in Latin.

Since the 19th century Ramos Pinto chose the Latin saying in hoc signo vinces – “with this symbol you will win”, as a vision for prosperity.

The launch of the very rare VINCES is expected to capture the forebears’ legacy in a contemporary version.

Vinces, a very old tawny port is blended with Ramos Pinto reserves of at least 100 years old. (pic: Ramos Pinto)

Aged in oak casks, VINCES was perfected by Ana Rosas, great-niece of the founder, Adriano Ramos Pinto, and Master Blender at Ramos Pinto.

The wine is a blend of Ramos Pinto reserves, a special tawny blend with an average age of 100 years and is only limited to 100 bottles.

The wine’s round-bottomed decanter was created by Portuguese master glass blowers, using the ancient tradition of the blowpipe. The decanter was then embellished with silver, a noble metal, to immortalise its image. Artisans from the north of Portugal designed a wooden travel case to store the wine.

But what does this rare centenarian tawny port taste wine?

Amber in colour, this very old tawny port is described to have “an intoxicating succession of opulent and seductive aromas of dark molasses, fig and clove”. It opens to notes of tobacco and cedar, combined with delicate nuances of vanilla and mocha, and the ageing aromas of marzipan, iodine and hazelnut.

This is followed by notes of dried fig and Damascus apricot, combined with balsamic hints of varnish and spices. “Soft and silky on the palate, VINCES is an expression of perfect harmony. A wine of extraordinary depth which surprises with its multiple layers and dimensions of aromas, freshness and weight,” according to the winery.

Founded in 1880 by Adriano Ramos Pinto in 1880, Douro-based Ramos Pinto is a renowned port house, of which its aged tawnies were historically the stars of the portfolio. The port house produces white, tawny and ruby variants as well as several aged tawnies, Late Bottled Vintages and top vintage Ports, as well as red and white table wines.

The company became part of the Roederer group in 1990.

The wine was launched on August 31 and is only available by allocation.