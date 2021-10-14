67 Pall Mall Singapore to open on upcoming Valentine’s day

67 Pall Mall, a London-based private members’ club for wine enthusiasts, is opening its first international outpost in Singapore on February 14, 2022, the romantic Valentine’s day, with 1000 wines by the glass.

Similar to its London branch, the Singapore club will feature an extensive wine list thatwine list includes 5,000 wines from 42 countries and 1,000 wines by the glass, one of the largest fine wine collections for private members in Asia.

To complement with the extraordinary wine list, the 15,000 sqft private membership club also offers authentic culinary experience with elegant food pairings from signature London dishes to iconic regional cuisine.

Members can join a series of events curated by three Singapore’s Masters of Wine throughout the year such as masterclasses, dinner gatherings, explorative walk-around tastings and casual drinks parties.

Said to be the world’s first wine private members’ club, 67 Pall Mall London has the biggest wine list in the UK with 1,200 wines by-the-glass and nearly 5,000 bottles collectively. The club aims to give wine lovers a chance to discover exceptional vintages in a more approachable price and build connections with like-minded people.

The Singapore outpost will span 15,000 square feet on the 27th floor of the historic penthouse of Shaw Centre in Singapore. (pic: 67 Pall Mall)

Its extensive wine list was lauded by British wine writer Jancis Robinson who described 67 Pall Mall as a “heaven for wine lovers” in the Financial Times after her first visit to the London club.

Destined to be a natural hub for wine and food lovers in Singapore, 67 Pall Mall is debuting at the region’s famous and vibrant retail district, Orchard Road. The club is situated on the 27th floor of the historic penthouse of Shaw Centre.

Inside the 15,000-square-feet space, the club offers a luxurious bar, formal dining rooms and flexible events space. The Members’ Lounge is featured with a double-height space with floor-to-ceiling windows showing panoramic views of Singapore.

“We will be running a series of soft-opening events, and our wine team is already planning a series of gala events for our first months of operation. Expect to see everything from Sauternes brunches to 1967 horizontals, hosted by some of the biggest luminaries in the world of wine,” says Kori Millar, General Manager of 67 Pall Mall.

A sample wine list is available on the official website but the full wine list will be accessible by Members only.

Members can also store their own wines at the club’s cellars with a SG$35 (HK$201) corkage fee. They can enjoy their wines in the club, take away elsewhere or deliver to a local address, according to the club.

67 Pall Mall Singapore Lounge area (pic: 67 Pall Mall)

The board of the 67 Pall Mall decided to expand overseas in 2018 and chose Singapore simply because it’s “one of the easiest places in the world to do business”, according to its founder and CEO Grant Ashton. Rents in Singapore are cheaper than Hong Kong and there is less “red tape” than China.

The opening plan of 67 Pall Mall Singapore faced several postponements under the COVID-19 pandemic. While Ashton is eyeing Shanghai as the next destination, the success in Singapore could be a text for its future expansion.

With the expectation of 2,500 registration, the Singapore club currently has around 2,000 people signed up, of which half of them are expats, Niels Sherry, the Chief Operating Officer of 67 Pall Mall, told Insider earlier in March.

For Singapore residents, memberships starts at SG$200 (HK$1150) per month. If you are in Asia or other regions, membership costs SG$150 (HK$863) or SG$90 (HK$518) per month respectively.