ProWine Shanghai 2021 returns with ‘incomparable scale and scope’

ProWine Shanghai, eighth year in the running, is returning to Shanghai on November 9-11 with “incomparable scale and scope” despite ongoing challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and global travel restrictions.

Strong registration of Chinese and overseas exhibitors

Amid pandemic, the last edition in China turned out to be a huge success, attracting over 400 wineries and producers from 17 countries. Riding on the strong momentum, this year’s ProWine Shanghai is already reporting a 15% increase in exhibition space over last year’s, eight weeks before exhibitor registration, according to the organizer.

As part of ProWein World, the world’s leading wine and spirits trade fair, ProWine Shanghai has become firmly established in mainland China. The three-day wine fair is expected to congregate global wines and spirits producers keen to establish a foothold in Chinese market.

Last year’s ProWine Shanghai exceeded expectation despite pandemic (pic: ProWine Shanghai)

The wine fair has already confirmed the attendees in 2 Halls (W4 – W5) at SNIEC. The exhibition space is laid out based on winegrowing country and region. “No other event in Chinese mainland offers a comparable scale and scope,” the organizer states.

The fair has received strong support from countries including Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and the United States.

A selection of established and emerging wine regions will showcase some of their best wines including Catalonia, D.O. Montsant, DOP Jumilla, Occitanie wine region from the South of France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

Global leading wine groups and wineries from Les Grands Chais de France (GCF Group), Gerard Bertrand to Henkell Freixenet, Thörle-Wein and Gekkeikan Sake have signed up.

Another highlight this year will be Chinese wine. Up Chinese Wine, the Eastern Foothills of Helan Mountain Wine Region, COFCO GreatWall Wine, and China Wine Union will present some of their finest bottles and latest release at the three-day wine fair.

Wine education and promotional campaigns

ProWine Shanghai attracted participations from leading wine producing countries and wineries (pic: ProWine Shanghai)

Ahead of the wine fair in November, ProWine Shanghai kicked off a nationwide roadshow across China to actively engage trade and consumers across 40 different Chinese cities.

This year, the fair will return with a top-class event programs, consisting of specialized masterclasses and seminars led by renowned industry experts, opinion leaders, trade organizations and associations, directly at exhibitors’ stands or at the ProWine Shanghai Industry Summit.

China’s foremost wine expert Professor Li Demei will once again chair the ProWine Shanghai 2021 Industry Summit. The future of Chinese wine has become a topic of interest for the majority of industry players. This year, Professor Li Demei will invite Chinese industry representatives to thoroughly analyze the latest trends under the theme ” What is the future of Chinese wine?”.

Other exciting activities include masterclass of Yinchuan Helan Mountain Eastern Foothills Wine, Penglai Wine Masterclass, IWSC Award-winning Wine Masterclass, Slovenian Wine Masterclass, Sassicaia brand promotion ambassador release and product tasting and many more.

ProWine Pink Rosé Lounge

ProiWine has envisioned a Pink Rose Lounge this year (pic: ProWine Shanghai)

With rose’s growing popularity among younger consumers and female drinkers in China, this year’s wine fair will debut a ProWine Pink Rosé Lounge.

The aim is to create an “immersive rosé wine must-visit spot for visitors”, unlocking the “value of beauty” whilst enhancing visitor experience and interactions.

Decanter Award-winning Wine Tasting Area will also showcase some of the top award-winning wines from the competition at the fair.

ProWine Shanghai 2021 will take place on 9 -11 November 2021 in Hall W4 and W5 of Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

ProWine Shanghai 2021 will be held in concurrent with Food & Hospitality China (FHC) simultaneously in Hall N1-N5 and E3-E7. Further information can be found on its official website here. You may also search “ProWine” on WeChat platform for any exhibition news and updates.