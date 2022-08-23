China’s wine specialist, China Wine and Spirits (CWS), has become the exclusive importer for the historic Bourgogne house Edouard Delaunay for the mainland market, as consumer demand for Burgundy continues to rise.

China’s wine specialist, China Wine and Spirits (CWS), has become the exclusive importer for the historic Bourgogne house Edouard Delaunay for the mainland market, as consumer demand for Burgundy continues to rise.

The partnership would give CWS exclusive rights to sell the 129-year-old Burgundian house’s extensive wine range from village to much coveted grand crus for mainland China’s on-trade sector and private clientele.

The house’s regional wine brand ‘Septembre’ will be separately imported and sold in mainland China through Walmart.

Founded in 1893 by Edouard Delaunay, great great grandfather of current owner Laurent Delaunay, the estate was among the most illuminous names in Burgundy. The house was credited for contributing significantly to the development of Burgundy throughout the 20th century.

In 2017, the family estate was bought back by Laurent, who had built a successful wine business through his Languedoc-based company Badet Clement, which he co-founded with his wife Catherine in 1995.

Laurent Delaunay (pic: file image)

Speaking of the partnership, Francisco Henriques, General Manager at CWS, comments: “Edouard Delaunay embodies a new vision in the market. It is a historical family present in Burgundy since more than 120 years, coming back with fresh and new ideas in a traditional region. We have been looking for the right house for several years: a winery that shares with us the same passion to better serve our customers. Edouard Delaunay can boast to have an extensive collection of Burgundy levels, from Grands Crus to Villages, as well as a dedicated team working in the vineyards to make sure we can have in China consistently amazing wines available.”

Mainland China’s wine imports have been declining since 2018 but despite market downturn French wines are edging up, following the country’s punitive tariffs on Australian wine. Burgundy, thanks to its rarity and quality, has become a favorite among wine connoisseurs in the market.

However, tapping into mainland market wasn’t easy, admits Olivier Hui-Bon-Hoa, Asia director of Badet Clement, but the efforts are worthwhile. “Since the rebirth of the Maison Edouard Delaunay and the availability of our first vintage (summer 2019), Mainland China has always been in the list of our top strategic markets. However, the Mainland Chinese market is probably among the most complex and challenging when it comes to find the right partner to build a premium wine brand nationwide. After waiting for 3 years and a couple of minor attempts, our patience has been rewarded by launching an exclusive partnership with China Wines & Spirits (Shanghai) Co., LTD (excluded Hong Kong and Macau),” says Hui-Bon-Hoa.

Edouard Delaunay wine (pic: Edouard Delaunay facebook)

“Their premium Burgundy wine estates portfolio will perfectly complement the addition of a premium Maison like Edouard Delaunay. Our comprehensive range of appellations (Regional, Village, 1er Cru and Grand Cru) will bring leverage and synergies to the multiple geographical presence and multiple channels footprint of CWS with not only an emphasis on premium on-trade, direct sales to wine Connoisseurs but also selective off-trade and e-commerce. Finally CWS team’s profile made up of wine professionals with a broad cultural background mix and a wealth of experience, will be the biggest strength for building our presence and brand. I can’t wait for CWS to bring our wines to every wine lover’s table or door step!” he added.

Founded in 2006, CWS has built a wide network of customers across China in the On Trade, Wholesale, Digital, Private and Corporate channels throughout the years. The company has six offices in in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen & Hong Kong and five warehouses, serving most of the first- and second-tier cities in China.

Like this: Like Loading...