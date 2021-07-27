Bonhams to present 30-year-old Macallan Cask in HK

A 30-year-old Macallan 1991 whisky cask will go under the hammer at Bonhams Hong Kong as part of its ‘Fine and Rare Whisky Sale’ on August 20. The rare cask is expected to fetch at least HK$3.2 million.

Distilled by Macallan in December 1991, the cask was re-racked in 2017 with sherry. Sherry is the preferred choice of wood to give whisky a unique impact of clove, resin, dried fruit and tannin – a sweet palate which most drinkers will find approachable.

Its high alcohol content at around 51.5% ABV makes it a highly desirable choice for both long-term collecting and for eventually yielding around 202 bottles for enjoyment. The cask carries an estimate of HK$3,200,000-4,000,000, which translates into a competitive per-bottle price at about HK$14,800, says the auction house.

A cask of Macallan 1991 (pic: Bonhams)

Daniel Lam, Bonhams’ Director of Wine and Spirits of Asia, commented: “Whisky casks hitting 30 years old or above are exceedingly rare in the current market. This 1991 Macallan cask on offer in our August sale is an all-rounder of its class: it comes from a prestigious distillery, is casked in top-notch wood, a high alcohol content, and an attractive estimate. We expect a lot of interest as the market now matures towards collecting casks.”

Bonhams currently holds the world auction record for a whisky cask.

A rare 30-year whisky sherry hogshead cask from Macallan Distillery achieved HK$4,464,000( US$572,000) at Bonhams Fine and Rare Wine and Whisky sale on 15 November 2019.

In addtion to the cask, the auction house will offer a Nippon Whisky Collection, which is open for online bidding.

After a 100% “white-glove” achievement in March, the online-only sale of A Nippon Whisky Collection returns from 26 July to 2 August on Bonhams.com.

The sale spotlights a range of fresh-to-market whiskies from the very early years of the eight most internationally-sought-after Japanese distilleries, namely Karuizawa, Hanyu, Yamazaki, Hakushu, Yamazakura, Miyagikyo, Yoichi and Saburomaru. Highlights include:

Pic: Bonhams

(From left to right)

山崎 Yamazaki-Noblesse Oblige-25 year old. Est. HK$60,000-80,000.

山崎 Yamazaki-1984-20th Anniversary of WakuWaku. Est. HK$38,000-50,000.

余市 Yoichi-1976-15 year old-#126121. Est. HK$20,000-26,000.

Ichiro’s Malt Pulse・Moment-律動・刹那. Est. HK$30,000-40,000.