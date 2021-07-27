First eco-friendly wine tasting to kick off in HK

It looks like wine tastings in Hong Kong this summer are going green.

French Trade Commission – Business France will kick off what it prides as the “first ever eco-friendly” wine tasting event called “Green Summer in Hong Kong” next month, featuring wines that are made sustainably and ethically.

According to the organizer, the initiative comes from recent observation on healthy diet, a call-to-action in the context of pandemic. “We are paying more and more attention to what we consume, where the products come from and how they are made,” says Business France.

In wine world, producers and vignerons are gradually responding to calls to reduce carbon footprints and embrace organic and sustainable winemaking.

Today, less than 5% of cultivated areas in the world are dedicated to organic farming, but it is growing trend, as consumers become more conscious about what they eat and drink.

In France, about 5% (pic: Business France)

In France, since 2010, the organic winegrowing area has increased fourfold. Organic vines now account for one in ten hectares, and by 2023 organic wine production is expected to double.

Influential publications such as Robert Parker Wine Advocate has recently adopted a Green Emblem to recognize wineries that have demonstrated “the most extraordinary cases of sustainable efforts” in wine industry.

For Business France, for the inaugural event, it will feature ten exhibitors that are chosen for the shared values: “an ethical practice, an active approach of sustainable development and the return to low-intervention winemaking to respect the nature and the biodiversity,” it explains.

The event will kick off on August 17 at Rosewood Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Five French regions are represented for the first edition of Green Summer in Hong Kong!:

•Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes with Domaine La fille des Vignes

•Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur with Château Paradis

•Occitanie with Clos Troteligotte, Domaine de Poulvarel, Domaine du Moulin Hirissou, Domaine Gayrard and Château le Devoy Martine.

•Nouvelle Aquitaine with Vignobles Boissonneau and Vintis Sélections

(négociant/merchant)

•Grand Est with Wunsch & Mann

