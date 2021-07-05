Moon-inspired cocktails to debut at Darkside

DarkSide at Rosewood Hong Kong is debuting a new cocktail men inspired by “the eight phases of the moon and their mystical powers” for the city’s moon gazing cocktail crowds.

The menu to be launched on July 12 would include eight different concoctions that reflect eight phases of lunar cycle from New Moon to Waning Crescent.

“During each lunar cycle, according to astrology, yoga practice and ancient philosophies, the moon’s different phases influence human emotions and behaviour.

“DarkSide’s new menu is inspired by this belief. Each cocktail corresponds to a different phase of the moon and the intensity of the drink is determined by its brightness or darkness,” the bar explains.

Darkside’s new Moon-inspired cocktail menu and it will be presented a high-tech hologram video (pic: Darkside)

The menu will also be presented via a high-tech hologram video, including an interactive segment that provides indecisive guests the chance to shake a Moon Magic Ball to reveal a moon phase representing one of the moon cocktail that is “meant” for them.

Aside from the drinks, the bar also partnered with Australian ceramic artist Ryan Foote of R L Foote Design Studio and Polish abstract resin artist Magdalena Klim to design each drink’s customized serving vessel.

Scroll through to see each of the celestial cocktails and its inspirations.