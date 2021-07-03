Christophe Briotet named IWC White Winemaker of the Year

Christophe Briotet, Head Winemaker at Burgundy’s Edouard Delaunay, is named International Wine Challenge’s White Winemaker of the Year just one year after winning Red Winemaker of the Year in 2020, the competition organizer has announced.

Following on from last year, which saw Edouard Delaunay become the biggest winner at the IWC 2020 with 8 trophies, including Red Winemaker of the Year (and Best International Pinot Noir and Best French Red Wine), 2021 sees their winning streak continue as Briotet became the only winemaker to win both red and white Winemaker of the Year in two consecutive years.

This is only the third vintage for the young winemaker at the Burgundian house shortly after the Hautes-Côtes de Nuits-based estate was bought back by Laurent Delaunay from Boisset in 2017.

Christophe Briotet won both Red Winemaker and White Winemaker of the Year at IWC (Pic: Edouard Delaunay)

Briotet, former cellar master at the School of Viticulture in Beaune, was blown away by his latest award. He says, “I can’t believe I’ve won the IWC’s White Winemaker of the Year on the back of Red Winemaker of the Year only last year! It’s such an honour as there are so many amazing winemakers out there. It’s a team effort and I’m just so humbled that our wines and our winemaking have been singled out again this year.”

The Burgundian house was bought back and revived by fifth generation Burgundian winemaker Laurent Delaunay in 2017 after it was first sold to leading Burgundy negociant Boisset in 1992.

Speaking of the win, Delaunay comments, “I’m so grateful that Edouard Delaunay has received another prestigious international award from the IWC. I’m delighted for Christophe’s well-deserved success and that his winemaking expertise has been recognised again.”

He continues, “For many years it has been my ambition to honour my family’s legacy by returning the Edouard Delaunay estate to its former glory and making it a leading Burgundian fine wine house once more. This award is one more step towards that goal.”

Founded in 1893, Edouard Delaunay today makes over 30 wines mainly from Côte de Nuits and Côte de Beaune including nine grand cru wines.

Meanwhile, in the winemaker category, Hans Tschida from Hans Tschida is named IWC Sweet Winemaker of the Year 2021.

Sergio Martínez from Emilio Lustau won IWC Fortified Winemaker of the Year 2021, while Emilien Boutillat from Piper-Heidsieck was named IWC Sparkling Winemaker of the Year 2021.

Chris Hatcher & Steven Frost from Wolf Blass from Treasury Wine Estates picked up Red Winemaker of the Year.