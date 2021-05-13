Fine Wine Experience launches masterclasses at K11

Hong Kong wine merchant, the Fine Wine Experience, is hosting a series of experiential wine events and masterclasses that will take place every Thursday (except public holidays) anytime between 5pm-8pm at its K11 MUSEA location.

Designed for passionate wine lovers with the chance to taste top wines from all around the world, the private wine classes explore fascinating topics in the world of fine wines, from Chenin Blanc from Loire Valley to examining emerging wine regions, French Syrah from Rhone Valley, sought-after Burgundy grand crus.

On 8th May and 29th May, The Fine Wine Experience will host special Saturday sessions from 2pm-3:30pm, with topics spanning the most renowned regions and producers of Pinot Noir in the US, to understanding the highest and most reputed classification of a vineyard – the Grand Cru.

3th May 2021: The Loire Valley’s jewel that ages with elegance – Chenin Blanc

2017 Domaine Arnaud Lambert – Saumur Blanc Brézé ‘Clos David’

1953 Domaine Huet – Vouvray Le Mont Moelleux Première Trie

1973 Domaine des Baumard – Quarts de Chaume

Price: HK$520 per set

20th May 2021: Established and emerging regions

2006 Alvaro Palacios – L’Ermita

2004 Benjamin Romeo – La Cueva del Contador

2017 Forjas del Salnés – Goliardo Caiño

Price: HK$600 per set

27th May 2021: Syrah from the Rhone Valley – France or Switzerland – which do you prefer?

2013 Jean-René Germanier – Cayas Reserve Syrah

2015 Maison Paul Jaboulet Aîné – Hermitage ‘La Chapelle’

1998 Domaine J.L. Chave – Hermitage

Price: HK$660 per set

29th May 2021 (SATURDAY): Burgundy 101 Session: What’s in a Grand Cru?

2018 Domaine Paul Pernot Bienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru

2017 Hospices de Beaune / Etienne de Montille Corton Blanc Grand Cru Cuvée Docteur Peste

2017 Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru

2014 Domaine Perrot-Minot Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru

2015 Philippe Pacalet Echezeaux Grand Cru

2011 Domaine Lignier-Michelot Clos de la Roche Grand Cru

Time: 2pm-3:30pm

Ticket: HK$2,100 per person