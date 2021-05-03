Wine photographers of the year

The winners of this year’s Pink Lady photography awards have been announced.

The wine category was split into three section – Produce, Place and People. This year’s Wine Photographer of the Year went to A Grape View by Oscar Oliveras from Spain. Here are the winners of this year’s wine photography.

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Produce

1st Place Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Produce© Oscar Oliveras, Spain

A Grape View by Oscar Oliveras is the winner in the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year 2021 – Produce. The image depicts Jean-Claude Géraud, owner of Château des Ganfards, filling up of Semillon grapes ready to be pressed at the cellar.

2nd Place Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Produce© Victor Pugatschew, Australia

Curled Chardonnay by Victor Pugatschew from Australia won the second place. It captured curled old Chardonnay vines around the wire after pruning.

3rd Place Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Produce© Tono Balaguer,Spain

The third place went to Tono Balaguer’s Cellar worker hand cleaning the wine tank with gloves and sponge.

“I spent many days among local cellars nearby my hometown in Mediterranean Spain. I was eager to learn every step in the process of making the wine. I was familiar with sourdough fermentation and wanted to understand every single process that was happening there and allow me to capture special moments like this with a surreal shape on a single hand cleaning the tank before filling it with new wine,” explains the photographer.

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Places

1st Place Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Places© Lana Svitankova,Ukraine

Vanishing craft won the first place in the “places” section. The image shows part of cooperage facility at winery in Porto. Every year number of professionals working with barrels is dwindling.

2nd PlaceErrazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Places© Egle Berruti,Switzerland

Window with a view by Egle Berruti from Switzerland won the second place, capturing the view from the Castle of Morcote, overlooking the vineyards.

3rd PlaceErrazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Places© Marina Spironetti,Italy

Inside the Cube by Italy’s Marina Spironetti shows wine producer Federico Ceretto pointing something out inside the Cubo, the glass cube in the Bricco Rocche Estate, which is one of the landmarks of the Langhe region, Piedmont, Italy.

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – People

1st PlaceErrazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – People© Victor Pugatschew,Australia

Pressing the pinot noir by Victor Pugatschew from Australia came in the first place in “people” section. It snaps the moment when a cellar worker was pushing the Pinot out of the tank at Hoddles Creek vineyard.

2nd PlaceErrazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – People© Manja Wachsmuth,New Zealand

The second place went to Harvest depicting grape harvest at Tantalus Eestate’s 2020 vintage.

3rd PlaceErrazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – People© Gilbert Bages, Spain

A joyous What heaven looks like won third place. This is by Gilbert Bages from Spain.