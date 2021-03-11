The World’s Most Admired Champagne Brand is…

Drinks International has unveiled the World’s Most Admired Champagne Brand and the honor went to family-owned Louis Roederer.

This is the third time that the 245-year-old Champagne house has won the title in the past four years.

Louis Roederer (pic: Louis Roederer)

The accolade was given to the Champagne house based on polling results from a voting academy consisting of over 300 experts consisting of the world’s leading sommeliers, retail buyers, wholesalers, bar managers, Masters of Wine, elite bartenders and specialist wine writers, according to the publication.

Founded in 1776, the Champagne house today is run by 7th-generation family scion, Frédéric Rouzaud.

At the turn of the century, it started embracing organic and biodynamic farming. Half of its 242 vineyards have now been certified organic, and starting from March this year, wines made from these vineyards will carry France’s organic label.

It first announced the organic conversion process in 2018 for half of its estate, a first for a Champagne house of this scale and size.

Since its 2012 vintage, its prestige Cuvee Cristal has been made from biodynamically grown grapes.

The house’s wines are available in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China exclusively through Links Concept.