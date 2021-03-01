Hospices de Nuits goes virtual

The 60th Hospices de Nuits wine auction will be held on Sunday, March 14 at the Château du Clos-de-Vougeot as planned and a live broadcast of the auction will be streamed to viewers worldwide.

The sale will see collectors and wine lovers vying for 112 barrels of red wine for 18 different cuvées and two barrels of white wine from the 2020 vintage produced from the Côte de Nuits, in particular the Nuits-Saint Georges AOC.

Like the Hospices de Beaune, the Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges supports a charity each year by donating the profits from the sale of a pièce (barrel) of wine: the Charity Pièce.

Hospice de Nuits (Picture from BIVB)

This year, it is a pièce of Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, Les Saint-Georges, Vieilles Vignes. The money collected will be donated to the Pasteur Institute. The Charity Pièce will be sold by subscription for the third consecutive year.

However given that international travels are still limited due to Covid-19, the Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges Estate is preparing for a first in its history: live streaming its annual wine auction, now in its 60th year.

By embracing innovation, the estate and Hugues Cortot, the auctioneer who came onboard in 2020, are pushing ahead with their ambitious plans to give the event the worldwide standing it deserves.

Bidders can participate by visiting Hospice website hospicesdenuits.com and register. “We strongly encourage our regular buyers to attend using this tool and to share the link with their own customers to give this event the kudos it deserves,” says François Poher, Director.

The Institut Pasteur is a private foundation recognized as being of public utility, which depends in part on private generosity. Its major mission is the prevention and fight against diseases, in France and around the world.