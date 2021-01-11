Louis Roederer named ‘Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2020’

Champagne house Louis Roederer has been named ‘Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2020’ by 2020 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, which claims to be “the most respected, comprehensive and rigorous international sparkling wine competition in the world”.

The Champagne house’s famous cuvée 2004 Cristal Rosé in magnum was awarded Best French Sparkling Wine, and Supreme World Champion 2020, the top accolade of the competition given to the highest scoring wine, the house announced.

2004 Cristal Rosé in magnum won Best French Sparkling Wine and Supreme World Champion 2020 (PIC: Louis Roederer)

Founded in 1776 in in Reims, it remains today as one of the only still independent and family-run maisons and is Champagne’s largest biodynamic wine producer.

The house won altogether 11 gold medals and 2 silver medals. Commenting on its win, Louis Roederer Family said they are “humbled and honored by the results., which are a reflection of the team’s hard work in the vineyards and cellars, working hand in hand with nature.”

The competition this year judged over 1,000 entries and the award ceremony was held virtually in December.

A total of 37 trophies were given out to some of the world’s top sparkling wine producers, according to the competition organizer.

Founder and head judge Tom Stevenson went on to say “This year was always going to be memorable for obvious reasons, yet, despite the global pandemic, we attracted a record-breaking number of entries. Every year the standard of Champagnes and sparkling wines entered gets better and better. The bar was set high from day one and the Trophy count certainly reflects this.”

