People on the move

Here we have rounded up latest personnel changes in Hong Kong’s wine trade and job openings in Asian wine community to help you stay on top of your wine game.

Herve Pennequin has joined L’Imperatrice as head of business development. Pennequin previously worked as head of private clients at Hong Kong’s fine wine merchant, Omtis.

Born in Lille, France, Pennequin moved to Hong Kong in 2010 when he was appointed the head sommelier of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, overseeing the wine program for 30 restaurants, three wine shops and its online wine retail store as well as supplying wine for the Jockey Club’s events in its clubhouses in Hong Kong, Shatin and Beijing.

The veteran auctioneer Simon Tam appears to have left Madison Auction. Tam previously worked as head of wine, China at auction house Christie’s for a decade before joining Madison Auction in November 2019.

Michelle Chan later succeeded Tam as head of wine for Christie’s in China.

Julien Froger, the former director and founder of L’imperatrice, has opened a new company called La Souveraine in Hong Kong. Its website says it carries 21 French wine brands at the moment.

Job opening: head sommelier wanted in Vietnam

Christine Sanson of Excelcium, a head hunting company for hospitality industry, is looking for a Head Sommelier for a luxury international hotel chain in Vietnam. The candidate must have experience in Europe with an apprenticeship in Europe, with also working experience in luxury five-start hotels.

Interested parties, please email christine@excelcium.com or WhatsApp + (1) 647 575 9187.

If you have a job opening in the wine trade in China, Hong Kong or elsewhere in Asia, feel free to email us at editorial@vino-joy.com.