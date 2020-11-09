The 160th Hospices de Beaune to go ahead despite Covid

The 160th Hospices de Beaune wine sale will go ahead on November 15, 2020 with both a live bidding and an online format for international bidders and buyers.

This auction will be orchestrated by Christie’s in the Halles de Beaune, with selected professional buyers present in situ, while private buyers from France and around the world will also be able to participate in the auction by phone or online.

In order to guarantee everyone’s health safety and the smooth running of the 160th Hospices de Beaune wine sale, the Hospices Civils de Beaune and Christie’s are making adjustments and ask the participants present under the Halles to commit to respecting a strict health protocol.

The health context in which we are operating gives this anniversary sale an unprecedented symbolic significance.

Clos de la Roche : the unique charity barrel for the Hospices de Beaune auction 2020

The commitment and courage of the hospital workers, mobilized on the front line to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, make it possible to respond to the health needs of the population, and to get through this crisis, exceptional in its scope and duration.

The profits from the sale of the 2020 charity barrel will be used to finance exceptional non-refundable grants related to Covid-19 for hospital patients who have been severely impacted by the health crisis, as well as for the children of deceased agents.

The President’s Barrel this year will come from Clos de la Roche from vines planted between 1968 and 1972, and the barrel will be made from oak from the Chambord forest of the Domaine de Chambord.

“The Burgundy wine houses have been mobilized for several months for this exceptional sale. Its holding and the auction will also show the world that our country and Burgundy continue to work and produce,” said Alain Suguenot, Mayor of Beaune and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hospices Civils de Beaune, and François Poher, Director of Hospices Civils de Beaune, jointly.