Sotheby’s to offer Sake for the first time

Sotheby’s is offering a collection of Japanese Sake from prominent brewery Dassai for the first time, the auction house has announced.

The collection is part of Autumn online auction from The Scholarly Cellar of Dr. Gordon Ku Part II + Dassai Beyond the Beyond from October 30 to November 10.

A renowned Japanese sake brand, Dassai is located deep in the mountains of the Yamaguchi prefecture. Dassai distinguishes itself from other sake manufacturers by producing only premium Junmai Daiginjo sake – the highest grade of sake – made from top-grade Yamada Nishiki rice milled to 50% of its original size, Sotheby’s explains.

Sake is the latest category added to Sotheby’s auction portfolio (Photo: sotheby’s)

It was also the first sake brewery to employ a centrifuge rather than a conventional press, resulting in a much smoother and cleaner taste.

Adam Bilbey, Head of Sotheby’s Wine, Asia, states: “We are excited to debut sake at Sotheby’s auction with Dassai, one of the most revered names in the world of Japanese sake. The impeccable provenance of these bottles, and the superior quality liquid within, are exemplary of Sotheby’s Wine’s ever-expanding portfolio.”

The sale also features The Scholarly Cellar of Dr Gordon Ku Part II, covering major wine producing regions stretching from the Gironde in Bordeaux to the hillsides of Napa and the Tuscan landscape.

Also not to be missed is a vertical collection of Penfolds Grange from 1979 to 2003 in the rare format of magnum. Arguably Australia’s most iconic wine producer, Penfolds features a broad portfolio. Grange, their flagship wine, was officially listed as a Heritage Icon of South Australia.