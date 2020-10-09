Asia International Wine Competition returns to Hong Kong

The trade-focused Asia International Wine Competition, along with its sister editions for beer and spirits, will return to Hong Kong this year on December 6, the organizer has announced.

The wine competition, fourth year in the running, bills itself as a wine judging competition that invites real and decision-making trade buyers who could help winning wines reach retail selves, restaurants and hotels, according to the founder, Adam Levy, who is also the founder behind the expansive International Beverage Competitions in Berlin, New York and Melbourne.

This year, many wine events and competitions are severely disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Asia, first region to be hit by Covid-19, now looks to be the first to recover as well compared with America and Europe.

“We are excited to again be holding our 4th Annual Asia Competition here in Hong Kong. We believe the demand is still strong for good quality beer, wine and spirits to be purchased at the right price. Producers as well as their importers are excited to put their liquid in front of our real trade buyers who are buying for their businesses as they make buying decisions for 2021,” commented Levy on the upcoming competition.

The judging was originally scheduled for earlier this year but due to Covid like many other wine events and competitions around the world, it has been postponed to the current date on December 6.

Interested wineries, breweries and distilleries can enter the competition here.

Safety measures will be diligently observed, and in the case of emergency in Hong Kong, the organizer also stated that they will not rule out hosting the competition virtually.

“We are prepared to hold a virtual competition in the event that we cannot safely proceed with our usual in-person event. All wine submitted before the deadline will be tasted by the judges,” says the organizer.

For more information on the competition, and how to enter, please refer to the page here.