Château de Pommard expands distribution in Hong Kong with Links Concept

Burgundy’s biodynamic winery Château de Pommard has announced a new Hong Kong and Macau distribution agreement with wine company Links Concept, which will allow the importer to bring a selection of the estate’s prestigious wines, including its flagship cuvée Clos Marey-Monge Monopole, to the city’s finest dining tables and hotels.

“At Links we have always been committed to representing the world’s premium family estates. Château de Pommard with all it’s great stories behind Clos Marey-Monge is the missing piece of the puzzle to further flourish our Burgundy portfolio. We are honoured to bring them to Hong Kong’s most prestige hotels and starred restaurants, as well as wine collectors”, comments Bojan Radulovic, Deputy General Manager of Links Concept, on the partnership.

The almost 300-year-old estate was purchased by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur Michael Baum in 2016, and has since gone through a few major changes.

The businessman has revamped its distribution strategy to pivot towards on-trade channels. Meanwhile, the winery achieved organic certification and is going through biodynamic conversion as well.

Founded in 1726 by a noble in the court of Louis XV, the estate has the largest monopole in in the Côte d’Or, namely Clos Marey-Monge Monopole. The 20-ha plot is encircled and protected by a two-meter stone wall.

Today, the wines are available in the world’s finest establishments such as Plaza-Athénée or Georges Blanc in Paris, The Fat Duckin London, or Interscaldes Manoir Restaurant in the Netherlands.

“In Hong Kong, you can find the greatest fine wines in the world. With this partnership with Links Concept, we have a unique opportunity to introduce Clos Marey-Monge to one of the most vibrant wine communities in Asia. This is an exciting project and we are looking forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with Links Concept”, adds Rémi Marchand, Asia Area Manager of Chateau de Pommard.

Links Concept is the leading wine distributor in Hong Kong, Macau and China, representing some of the finest wineries in the world. The company was founded in 2000 by Patricio de la Fuente Saez and it has been a family-owned business since then, just like Château de Pommard.