Bollinger releases limited James Bond Champagne for 007 movie

In celebration of over 40 years of partnership as the Official Champagne of 007 and the upcoming film No Time To Die, Champagne Bollinger has produced a limited edition gift box that brings together three icons: Bollinger’s signature Special Cuvée, the Aston Martin DB5 and the legendary British secret agent, James Bond.

The limited edition gift box features the silhouette of James Bond alongside his Aston Martin DB5. The colourway of the gift box echoes the silver birch finish of the DB5. The Bollinger lettering and logos are depicted in gold and the iconic Special Cuvée bottle has been adapted to feature a black and gold neck collar with a 007 blazon.

The Bollinger Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition will be available globally from today on October 1.

The RRP for the Bollinger Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition is £55.00 and is available from fine wine merchants worldwide.

The much-anticipated No Time To Die is the official title of the 25th James Bond adventure. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film and reportedly last as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007.

The film’s release was delayed earlier this year due to Covid-19 and rescheduled from April to November.