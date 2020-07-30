California brings first-ever ‘Sips of Summer’ pop-up store to Hong Kong

While most are hunkering down in Hong Kong in July, August is starting to look brighter. The California Wine Month is returning to Hong Kong for the second time from July 1-August 31, with a first-ever ‘Sips of Summer’ pop-up store in Causeway Bay to showcase the diversity and quality from the sun-drenched golden state.

Whether for wine lovers or enthusiasts, the golden state has a diverse repertoire of high-quality wines to discover that go beyond Cabernet Sauvignon.

Wine enthusiasts in the city will have an opportunity to experience and celebrate the remarkable quality and diversity of wines from the fourth largest producer of wine. California produces wines from over 100 iconic grape varieties each year in 139 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), by some 3,900 primarily family-owned and operated wineries; known for a nearly 250-year winegrowing history and culture that emphasizes quality, value, and sustainability.

Organized by the California Wine Institute (CWI), this summer-long promotion features a host of irresistible offers and exclusive promotions from over 40 participating restaurants and retailers, including familiar names like Jebsen Beverage, Golden Gate Wine, Watson’s Wine, Kerry Wines and Ponti Wine Cellars. Wine lovers can look forward to discounts on selected California wines, in-store tastings, special wine pairing menus, and discover California wine classes. For more details on the promotions, click here.

The summer’s festivities will culminate in the first-ever ‘Sips of Summer’ pop-up retail store in Hong Kong’s Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay, where wine lovers can taste and purchase an array of California wines from August 20-23 and 27-30 (Thursday and Friday 2-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 12-9pm), with a rotating line-up of wine merchants and exclusive discounts.

At the pop-up shop, a selection of wines at the ‘Discover California Wines’ tasting bar will be on pour as well. The line-up will feature some bottles which are yet to be available in Hong Kong– from famed wineries such as Napa Valley’s Barnett Vineyards (Spring Mountain District) and Silenus Winery (Oak Knoll District), as well as Dierberg Vineyard from Santa Maria Valley.

Furthermore, wine lovers can bring ‘Sips of Summer’ home and relish a summer long of California wines, with some goodie bags, featuring special bottles of wine, summer-ready souvenirs like beach towels and waterproof bags, as well as tasting coupons and cash vouchers for use at the pop-up store. You can purchase your goodie bags here before they are sold out.