‘One of Singapore’s greatest cellars’ to go under hammer at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s Wine will present the private cellar of Dr. Gordon Ku, lauded by Serena Sutcliffe MW as “one of Singapore’s greatest cellars”, this September.

The collection comprising over 850 lots is expected to realize HK$27-38 million (US$3.5-5 million) in sales in Hong Kong on September 5, with top lots heavy on premium Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Speaking of the collection, Serena Sutcliffe MW, Honorary Chairman of Sotheby’s Wine, says: “This is the collection of a connoisseur, for connoisseurs, while it is also a collection to take hedonists to heaven. Exploration is what can be done here by those who are lucky enough to acquire wines from the collection.”

According to the auction house, the Scholarly Cellar of Dr Gordon Ku is amassed over fifty years of wine collecting. A discerning wine lover as well as a gastronome, Ku’s wine collecting began modestly from when he was training as a physician in London in the early 1970s.

The Scholarly Cellar of Dr Gordon Ku will offer 54 lots of Domaine Leflaive

The collection is “a testament to the passion and devotion that went into creating one of Singapore’s great cellars”, she continued.

The sale is headlined by a “sensational line-up” of Burgundy in a vast range of formats and vintages spanning four decades, including 62 lots of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, 11 of which are DRC assortments in original wooden cases, 54 lots of Domaine Leflaive, and 32 lots of Armand Rousseau.

The sale also boasts an array of show-stopping Bordeaux, with Haut Brion and La Mission, Latour, Lafite, Margaux and Mouton, highlighted by Petrus spanning six decades of starry vintages, including the legendary 1961 vintage and a double magnum of 1970.

The Rhône selection features Guigal’s La Mouline, La Landonne and La Turque to the fore, rounded up by Chave and La Chapelle. Superlative 1974 vintage from the legendary Heitz Martha’s Vineyard, adds to the New World allure of this collection.