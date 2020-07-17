Silver Oak and Alma Carraovejas join IWCA to cut carbon emissions

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has announced that Silver Oak winery in Napa Valley and Spain’s Alma Carraovejas winery have joined the organization’s mission to decarbonize the global wine industry.

As Applicant Members, both wineries have committed to taking immediate action to reduce their carbon emissions in an effort to curtail the severe climate crisis.

Founded in February 2019 by Spain’s leading wine company Familia Torres and America’s Jackson Family Wines, IWCA is a collaborative working group that addresses climate change through innovative carbon reduction strategies.

IWCA’s objective is for all members to have a long-term strategy of reducing 80% of their carbon emissions by 2045, with a shorter-term goal of 50% by 2030.

To become a member, IWCA requires applicants to be powered by at least 20% on-site renewable energy, reduce 25% of CO2 emissions per unit of wine produced, and complete an annual greenhouse gas audit (across Scopes 1, 2 and 3) utilizing the World Resources Institute Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol methodology (following ISO14064-process) and verified by an internationally accredited, third-party auditor.

Silver Oak has focused exclusively on Cabernet Sauvignon aged in American oak barrels since 1972. Owned by the Duncan family, the winery is also known for sustainable farming practices and winery innovation, having built the world’s first two US Green Building Council LEED Platinum certified production wineries in the Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Most recently, their winery located in Healdsburg (California) became the largest certified Living Building in the world by the International Living Future Institute, a certification earned by actual, rather than modeled or anticipated, performance.

Led by CEO Pedro Ruiz Aragoneses, Alma Carraovejas unites several viticulture and gastronomic projects under the same corporate culture based on sustainability in some of Spain’s most important wine regions, including Ribera del Duero, Rioja, Rueda and Ribeiro. These are Pago de Carraovejas, Ossian Vides y Vinos, Milsententayseis, Viña Mein-Emilio Rojo and Ambivium Restaurant.

Last month, Silver Oak and Alma Carraovejas joined the IWCA’s inaugural (virtual) meeting to discuss the plan of action to push IWCA’s mission forward by recruiting new members and sharing best practices for emissions reductions.

Additional attendees included cofounders Familia Torres (Spain) and Jackson Family Wines (USA), as well as Spottswoode Estate (USA), Symington Family Estates (Portugal), VSPT Wine Group (Chile), and Yealands Wine Group (New Zealand).