Two Asian wineries made onto World’s Best Vineyards list

The World’s Best Vineyards for 2020 have been revealed, and two Asian wineries made onto the top 50 list, which is populated with European and South American names.

The awards was first launched last year to promote wine culture and tourism. This year, with Covid-19, the list was revealed online and for wine lovers itching to go on vineyard trips would have to wait until travel restrictions are lifted.

Japan’s Château Mercian Mariko Winery, which only opened in September 2019, made a very impressive debut at No. 30, and was named Best in Asia. Located on the outskirt of Ueda City, Nagano Prefecture in central Japan, the name ‘Mariko’ comes from the local history which says the region was once the territory of Mariko no Miko, son of Kinmei Emperor in the late 6th century.

The other Asian winery made onto the list is India’s KRSMA Estates, which is located near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi.

No wineries from China were on the list despite the country’s wine production capacity.

This year, the world’s best vineyard went to Zuccardi winery in Argentina for a second year. Zuccardi Valle de Uco in Mendoza remains one of the most dazzling wine experiences for wine lovers and holidaymakers. Located at around 1,100m above sea level on the alluvial plain of the Tunuyán River, the Zuccardi estate makes high altitude wines against imposing Andean scenery.

Uruguay’s Bodega Garzon came in second, and Chile’s Montes and Vina Vik are both in top 10. Catena Zapata, another renowned Argentine winery, clenched the No. 11 spot.

The best vineyards from Europe is not a historic Chateaux in Bordeaux or Tuscany but a winery in Austria. With its UNESCO-recognized cliffside vineyards and Baroque style palace, , Domäne Wachau came in third this year.

The highest-ranked French vineyard was Château Smith Haut Lafitte in Bordeaux at No. 7. Château Pichon Baron in Pauillac broke into the top 20 at No. 19, while first growth Château Mouton Rothschild was voted at No. 33. Italy’s best vineyard was Antinori nel Chianti Classico in Tuscany at No.9.

Spain’s Spain’s Marques de Riscal winery came in No. 6, boasting a modern and imposing winery design by famous architect Frank Ghery. In the US, Robert Mondavi winery came on top at No.5.

Australia’s Penfolds was snubbed and came in at No. 24.

According to the awards organiser, the list was are based on nominations from a Voting Academy made up of more than 500 wine experts across the globe. To ensure the Academy is representative, the world is divided into 18 geographical regions, with 36 experts in each.

The full list can be viewed below.

The world’s best vineyards: 1. Zuccardi Valle de Uco（Argentina） 2. Bodega Garzon（Uruguay） 3. Domane Wachau（Austria） 4. Montes（Chile） 5. Robert Mondavi Winery（USA） 6. Marqués de Riscal（Spain） 7. Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte（France） 8. Quinta do Crasto（Portugal） 9. Antinori nel Chianti Classico（Italy） 10. Vina Vik（Chile） 11. Catena Zapata（Argentina） 12. Schloss Johannisburg（Germany） 13. Rippon（New Zealand） 14. Delaire Graff Estate（South Africa） 15. Weingut Dr. Loosen（Germany） 16. Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello（USA） 17. Craggy Range（New Zealand） 18. Gonzalez Byass — Bodegas Tio Pepe（Spain） 19. Chateau Pichon Baron（France） 20. Opus One Winery（USA） 21. Ceretto (Italy) 22. Chateau Margaux (France) 23. Bodegas Salentein (Argentina) 24. Penfolds Magill Estate (Australia) 25. Henschke (Australia) 26. Bodega Bouza (Uruguay) 27. Clos Apalta (Chile) 28. Champagne Taittinger (France) 29. Champagne Billecart-Salmon (France) 30. Chateau Mercian Mariko Winery (Japan) 31. Chateau d’Yquem (France) 32. Bodegas RE (Chile) 33. Chateau Mouton Rothschild (France) 34. d’Arenberg (Australia) 35. Vina Errazuriz (Chile) 36. GAJA (Italy) 37. Domaine Sigalas SA (Greece) 38. Chateau Oumsiyat (Lebanon) 39. Wine Cellar Villa Melnik (Bulgaria) 40. Vina Casas del Bosque (Chile) 41. Bodegas Vivanco (Spain) 42. Familia Torres (Spain) 43. Viu Manent (Chile) 44. Maison Ruinart (France) 45. Domaine Marcel Deiss (France) 46. KRSMA Estates (India) 47. Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars (USA) 48. Chateau Heritage (Lebanon) 49. Quinta do Noval (Portugal) 50. Trapiche (Argentina)