ProWine rolls out education-focused promo tour across China to empower wine trade

ProWine China has rolled out a wide-reaching wine education-focused promotion tour across the country, covering more than 40 different Chinese cities, ahead of its scheduled Shanghai trade fair in November.

The goal for the nation-wide promotion tour is to empower wine trade to gain more resources to communicate and promote wines in China, at a time when the country’s wine industry is gradually stepping out of the Covid-19 shadow.

The program of the ProWine China City Promotion Tour will specifically address local wine importers, distributors, key buyers, industry experts and domestic producers, according to the wine fair organizer.

The City Promotion Tour will last for months before the start of ProWine China trade fair in November (10-12) to gain steady momentum among the country’s wine trade.

The pre-fair roadshow is considered an integral part of the trade fair’s efforts to make direct market-to-route contact with the country’s wine trade ahead of its planned trade fair in November, a key difference between the three-day wine fair and other international shows planned in mainland China.

A host of actives including masterclasses and wine dinners will be planned across 40 different Chinese cities including first-tier metropolis and lower-tiered cities for wider and deeper market penetration such as Changchun, Dalian, Tianjin and Hohht of Inner Mongolia, Uramqi of Xinjiang in northeast China as well as Lanzhou in northwestern region and Southwest China’s Kunming.

“As one of the important initiatives for inviting visitors, ProWine China City Promotion Tour has been to many Chinese cities in the past years, and it usually comes in three forms: press conference, reception dinner and masterclass, in which wine knowledge will be transferred, and ProWine China exhibitors will gain one more way to promote their wines and wineries,” the organizer explains.

To achieve that goal, ProWine China City Promotion Tour works with some of the country’s most established wine education providers including Grapea & Co. founded by China’s only Master Sommelier Lu Yang, and Dragon Phoenix Wine Consulting founded by Fongyee Walker MW and her husband Edward Ragg MW.

This year’s tour also joined hands with WINE100, a Chinese wine competition organizer, and toured six cities from the beginning of June.

The tour also collaborates with Wine Australia, Wines of Germany, and UP-Chinese Wine, created by professor Li Demei to promote Chinese fine wine, on event ideas and city selections.