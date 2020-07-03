Budweiser denies making urine-infested beer in China

Budweiser, the popular beer brand owned by AB InBev, already saw sales plunging during the coronavirus pandemic. What could be worse than the outbreak? Apparently rumors in China, the world’s biggest beer market, that alleged its staff had urinated in the beer.

Remember when people used to say that beer tasted like piss? Some people in China started spreading rumors that it doesn’t just taste like it but is made out of it.

The brewery issued a statement on July 2 denying online rumors that its staff had been urinating into their beer tanks for years, just hours after a viral online article made the allegation.

In the statement, the brewer said the rumor had greatly mislead consumers and violated its company’s legal rights.

“This is sheer fabrication,” stated its parent company AB InBev which also owns Corona beer brand, adding that it reserves the rights to pursue legal actions against the rumor spreader.

Earlier this year, the company said that its China sales have declined by US$285 million in January and February compared to the same period last year due to the viral outbreak.

The country is Budweiser’s biggest market outside of their home market of the US.