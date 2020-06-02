Restaurants may reopen in Singapore this month

Singapore is relaxing its lockdown starting from this Monday on June 1, 2020 with schools reopening and the manufacturing sector going back to work.

Offices will remain closed.

The relaxation is described as Phase 1 of a three-part reopening.

Phase 2 is due 1 July 2020 but may be implemented earlier.

At a press conference yesterday 28 May 2020, Singapore’s Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said “if the community transmission, the infection rate over the first two weeks (of June) remains low and stable, then we will decide by the middle of June whether to take the next step to move to Phase 2, which means Phase 2 could happen before the end of June.”

Phase 2 will see the reopening of retail shops, sports facilities, swimming pools and dining-in at restaurants. There will, however, be a cap of five people to a table. Households will also be only allowed five visitors a day (Phase 1 allows for two visitors daily).

The start of Phase 2 will not however see bars, pubs, discos, libraries, museums and cinemas reopening. The minister say that could happen later “within Phase 2”.

Whether Phase 1 or 2, the wearing of mask will remain compulsory outside the house.

The article first appeared in www.chngpohtiong.com, and the original article can be read here.

