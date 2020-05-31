Nielsen: frequent drinkers in China fuel consumption during lockdown

Frequent drinkers in China increased spending during the lockdown months in China, while occasional drinkers dialed back on alcohol consumption, a new report by consumer data giant Nielsen has found.

The frequent drinkers identified by the company as consumers who drink more than five times a week increased their orders of alcoholic beverages during the lockdown, says Nielsen after surveying consumers in 20 different cities in China during the months of March and April.

The drinkers often come from first- and second-tier cities in China and mainly consist of male drinkers aged between 30 and 40, according to Nielsen.

Their main alcohol purchases during the lockdown months are Chinese spirit, Baijiu, and beer, two categories that still take up about 90% of the country’s overall alcoholic beverage consumption.

Additionally, this group maintained their pre-Covid daily alcohol consumption habit, and actively explored new ways of consumption during the lockdown period such as virtual drinking, the report found.

They, as Nielsen noted showed a “high degree of loyalty to brands” as well, and should be the “core focus” group for brands.

However, infrequent drinkers referring to these who drink less than twice a week, “dramatically decreased” their spending on alcohol during the two months, the report says.

As on-premise consumption became virtually non-existent during the virus outbreak, four new consumption scenarios have emerged and gained steam including food pairing at home, home entertainment, solitary consumption to alleviate sorrow, and bedtime consumption, according to the report.

The report however did not disclose the average spending of consumers on drinks during the lockdown, and it’s worthy to note online drinks sales in the country can far compensate for on-premise sales made in restaurants and bars.