Club Food & Wine returns with prize-winning South African wines

The monthly Le Club Food & Wine event organized by French wine guide Bettane + Desseauve will return on May 28 (Thursday) after two months of postponement to showcase some of the most important wineries from South Africa.

The tasting will be part of the ‘Spectacular South Africa’ campaign promoted by South Africa’s official wine trade organisation, Wines of South Africa.

Over 30 wine references will be served during the evening included some wines from the selection of Veritas Double Gold Awards 2019, the longest running and most prestigious wine and brandy competition in South Africa.

“A great opportunity to come over and discover the amazing deals that have exhibitors for the public during the evening,” says the event organizer.

A selection of canapes from Qwehli Paris and Biltong Chief will be served during the event.

Mindful of the social distancing measures in place in Hong Kong, the event organizer says only eight people will be allowed per tasting table and two different time slots are proposed to visitors to avoid any crowding during the event (a maximum of 40 people per session).

Additionally, hand sanitizer and temperature checking will be available at The Desk in Sheung Wan.

You can purchase your ticket here for HKD 270.

Importers interested in joining the upcoming sessions of Le Club, please contact: Cristina crc@bettanedesseauve.com.

The next tasting will be held on June 18 under the theme ‘La vie en Rosé & other wine wonders’.