Webinar shines a light on Amarone

A new webinar scheduled to take place on May 12 will shine a light on Italy’s venerated red wine, Amarone della valpolicella, with some of the best Amarone producers today including Nicolis, Dal Forno, Zyme and Speri.

Organised by Ethica Wines and Italian media company Studiokom, the talk will be the first of a series of webinars that will feature some of Italy’s most known wines such as Brunello and Barolo.

The participating wineries will talk about tradition, innovation, new trends and in general everything related to Amarone, the powerful red wine made from dried grapes in northeastern part of Italy’s Valpolicella. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session for participating guests to raise questions directly to wineries.

The event will also give guests an opportunity to donate to a charity program to provide medical supplies for hospitals in Milan. Here’s the link to donate.

For more details and registration, you can click here.