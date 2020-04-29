Vinexpo Hong Kong postponed to February 2021

Vinexpo Hong Kong has officially announced that this year’s edition will be postponed to February 2021, confirming an earlier news report by Vino Joy News about its cancellation this year.

Vinexpo Hong Kong was initially scheduled for May 2020 and was later pushed to July 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as major exhibitors including wine organisations and wineries withdrew from the fair as the virus spreads, the fair is now rescheduled from 23 to 25 February 2021, citing border closures and health hazards caused by Covid-19 as key reasons for the postponement.

“The new dates come in response to a major objective which is to support the wine and spirits industry as the economy recovers.

“In order to adapt to an unprecedented and unsettled environment, Vinexpo is going the extra mile. It has reviewed the calendar for its exhibitions and introduced a new business facility: the 2020-2021 Vinexpo Tour, which will incorporate Vinexpo Hong Kong. This proactive decision reflects Vinexpo’s commitment to providing a range of business platforms across the globe (Europe, Asia, America),” the wine fair organizer explains.

The Vinexpo 2020-2021 Tour described as a “full-fledged marketing tour” will include Shanghai fair in October, Paris fair in Febuary, followed by Hong Kong edition in the same month, and New York edition in March, Bordeaux in June before the last edition in Shanghai.

Shanghai from 21 to 23 October 2020

Paris from 15 to 17 February 2021

Hong Kong from 23 to 25 February 2021

New York early March 2021

Bordeaux in June 2021

Shanghai in October 2021

Vinexpo says it will provide clients with “incisive, targeted offers” enabling them to maximise resources (turnkey solutions, multi-show packages, etc.). Depending on their strategy, companies and organisations will be able to attend one or more events, it added.

“Our customers will be looking for greater sales efficacy in the second half of 2020 and in 2021. Supporting them through complementary solutions with optimised participation costs is more than ever our priority”, stresses Vinexpo CEO Rodolphe Lameyse.

The aim of setting these wheels in motion is to maximise opportunities for professionals to meet. Vinexpo is also considering creating other international business formats that could complement the current range.

Vinexpo has been criticized by wineries and importers for dawdling in regards to the Hong Kong edition. Its designated Country of Honor Chile announced early on that it would skip this year’s edition weeks ahead of Vinexpo’s official announcement, due to the virus outbreak.

It’s not immediately clear at this stage if exhibitors will be refunded for the Hong Kong wine fair.