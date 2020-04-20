Life after Covid-19: opportunities for Italian wines in China

“After Covid-19” is the first webinar which provides a clear picture of the opportunities in China’s wine market for Italian wines, as the country’s wine trade resumes to its normality following a two-month lockdown.

The web session will cover a range of key topics from e-commerce, on-trade wine sales, social media marketing, challenges and mistakes in mainland China, as well as the latest update on Hong Kong market.

A cherry-picked panelists including award-winning sommeliers, seasoned wine merchants from traditional channels to digital platforms, wine journalists and Italian wine brand ambassadors will share their insights and experiences in China’s wine market.

Organized by prominent Italian wine merchant Ethica Wines and Italian media company Studiokom, the event will kick off on April 21 from 3 to 5pm in Hong Kong (GMT+8).

You can sign up for the webinar for free here.

In order to provide medical supplies for hospitals in Milan, interested parties can also donate to charity here.

Full list of speakers blow in order of appearance:

Annie Lin, Vice-president of Chongqing Banniere Yunjiu E-Commerence

A seasoned wine marketer and merchant, Lin was born in Taiwan and received a degree in Hotel Management from Griffith University in Australia. She has been working in wine industry since 2010. Having worked for several leading e-commerce focused wine merchants including Vinotache in Beijing, she join Chongqing Banniere Yunjiu E-Commerence in 2018 as Vice President.

Topic: Digital communication and e-commerce

Felix Zhang, Former Head Sommelier at Hakkasan Shanghai

A trained and award-winning Sommelier, Felix worked through the ranks to become the head sommelier of Chinese fine-dining restaurant Hakkasan Shanghai before it closed its doors this month. Zhang is also a seasoned wine judge at various wine competitions including was China Wine Competition 2019 and a Certified Valpolicella Wine Specialist. In 2018, he saw off tough competitions and won the championship of the 10th Edition of the China National Sommelier Competition

Topic: New ideas to promote Italian wines on-trade

Jasper Sun, Sommelier and Owner of Little Somms Group

An experienced sommelier and founder of Little Somms Group, which owns Wine Universe in Shanghai, Steak Universe in Xi’An, and Laurrier bistro. Prior to founding Little Somms Group, Sun honed his skills at Jing’An Shangri-la Hotel as its director of wine. Li also won a few accolades at international sommelier competitions including being named vice-champion of International Sommelier Challenge for Sud de France 2018 and vice-champion of Best Sommelier in Greater China 2018.

Topic: How to improve the appeal of your wines in the on-trade

Natalie Wang, Founder and Editor at Vino Joy News

Born and raised in Chongqing, Wang is a Hong Kong-based journalist and social media strategist. Having worked as managing editor of drinks business in Hong Kong for over two years, Wang moved on to create her own media company Vino Joy News, which focuses on covering the wine industry in Hong Kong and mainland China. The website has now become the most authoritative and reliable English news source on China’s wine industry. She worked for wine critic James Suckling before joining the drinks business.

Topic: Successful stories in the Chinese market

Pierluigi Pollio, Regional Manager Middle East, Asia & Pacific at ZONIN1821

Born in Capri, Pollio lives and works in Shanghai. After working in the family wine distribution business, he has moved to China and started taking care of export business in the Asia Pacific region for some of the leading European wine companies. With over 15 years of experiences in the wine and spirit industry, he is now directing the Middle East Asia Pacific team of Zonin1821, a leading Italian wine producer. He is currently studying for a Double Degree Bocconi/Essec Paris Executive Master in Luxury Management.

Topic: Challenges, mistakes and solutions

Hao Chen, Managing Director of Royi Fine Wine (Shanghai) Ltd

ROYI is the wine division of Inalca Food & Beverage Ltd China, focusing primarily on the on-trade channel but also to distributors and private wine lovers. Chen has more than 28 years extensive experiences in sales, commercial, general management in FMCG industry in greater China area. He started his marketing career at Proctor & Gamble in 1992 in China, and then joined British American Tobacco China (BAT) in 1996. Since then he has worked for BAT for nearly 18 years. His recent two roles with BAT are Head of China Operation, and GM – China, Hong Kong and Macau.

In 2019, in order to quickly expand the wine business and portfolio, Hao received a strategic investment from Inalca Food & Beverage Ltd into the company ROYI FINE WINE (SHANGHAI) Ltd.

Topic: Opportunities for Italian wines in fine dining restaurants

Roberta Picco, Asia-Pacific Resident Sales Manager of Ethica Wines

Born and raised in Piedmont, Picco currently resides in Hong Kong. She received a master’s degree in Chinese Language and Economics from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice as well as a master’s degree in Wine Culture, Communication & Management from Gastronomic Sciences University of Pollenzo. Roberta gained significant experience in the international wine business while working for leading wineries and wine importers in Italy and in Hong Kong, and she most recently joined Ethica Wines in 2017.

Topic: New scenarios in Hong Kong market