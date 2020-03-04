Vinitaly postponed to June

Vinitaly has been postponed from April to June as a result of the fast-spreading novel coronavirus that is now increasingly moving westword to the Europe as cases in China decrease.

Italy as of today has over 2500 confirmed cases with 79 deaths mostly in the northern region, making it the worst-hit country in Europe.

“Following the rapid evolution of the international situation giving rise to evident

difficulties concerning all promotional activities, Veronafiere has decided to postpone the dates for Vinitaly, Enolitech and Sol&Agrifood to 14-17 June 2020, judged to be the best period for ensuring the highest business quality standards for exhibitors and visitors,”said Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere, at the end of the Board of Directors meeting yesterday that discussed decisions regarding the

international wine show.

Vinitaly, together with OperaWine will be rescheduled for June 14-17. The move will signal that “Made in Italy is convinced of a prompt economic recovery in key sectors of the country-system. We therefore hope that the new national trade fair calendar will generate renewed confidence and be the tool which will capitalize on the resumption of operations in our country,” he continued.

This year, so far a slew of wine fairs and trade events have been postponed due to COVID-19 including Chengdu wine and spirits fair, ProWein, Vinexpo Hong Kong, Les Grands Jours de Bourgogne 2020 in Burgundy and Bordeaux En Primeur campaign.

More than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths from the virus has reached 3,110 globally, according to the WHO.