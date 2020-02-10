Pinot Noir tasting event donates proceeds to coronavirus-affected community

French wine guide Bettane + Desseauve will dedicate all proceeds from ticket sales from the upcoming Pinot Noir-themed wine tasting on February 20 to coronavirus-affected communities, the organiser has announced.

The event will be a rally of support for people affected by the fast-spreading coronavirus in Hong Kong and mainland China, which has now infected over 40,000 people and killed over 800 as of February 10, according to official data.

The event scheduled on February 20 (next Thursday) in an open area in Wanchai will also provide hand sanitizer throughout the tasting, and in order to control human contacts, the event will be limited to a maximum of 70 people.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a special promotion of ‘Buy 1, Get 1 Free’ by using the code PINOTCLUB on or before February 14. Tickets can be purchased here.

The tasting will showcase up to 25 references of Pinot Noir coming from France, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, California and South Africa.

The participating wineries for the event are Corofin, Terroirs, Ken Wright Cellars, Curly Flat, Felton Road, Crossbarn, Sato, Radford Dale, Luca, Lucy Margaux Vineyards, Clos des Vignes des Maynes, Domaine Pierre Damoy, Domaine Sylvie Esmonin, Domaine Perrot Minot, Michel Gay et Fils, Champagne Waris et Filles, Domaine de la Choupette.

Selections of cheese by The Cheese Club will also be on offer, and attending guests will also have a chance to win a bottle of Champagne blanc de noirs of renowned producer Fleury!

For more information on the event and ticketing, please click here, and interested importers and wineries can contact Cristina at crc@bettanedesseauve.com to participate.