Entries are now open for the upcoming Berlin International Wine Competition, the only international wine competition where all the wines are judged by seasoned wine trade buyers.

The wine competition in its 6th edition in running will be held at Kempinski hotel in Berlin on March 1, where a panel of over four seasoned trade buyers will evaluate each sample’s quality based on its category and price.

“We call this this the ‘Real World’. It is open to all commercially produced wine. The wine does not have to be sold in Europe to submit,” says Adam Levy, founder of the International Beverage Competitions which organise competitions in the US, Europe and Asia.

The wines will be judged by a panel of trade-only judges in silence before an open discussion among all judge members to reach a consensus.

To ensure impartiality, judge votes are recorded by a BIWC staff moderator. If there is a significant difference among the judges’ votes, panelists are encouraged to reach a consensus and, if needed, seek counsel from the Head Judge Adam Levy.

Medals will be given out to wines based on merit. This means medals will not be granted when the wines did not meet the requirements for the trade buyers to import, distribute, buy or sell in their businesses based on product and price category.

The top accolade of the competition will be Double Gold, followed by Gold, Silver and Bronze. Double Gold award winners will be re-tasted by all panelists to determine which brands may be eligible to receive a ‘Best of Category’ endorsement in its pricing category.

Award levels are Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Double Gold: Phenomenal Product (Must Be Unanimous Decision by Panelists) Gold: Buyers “Love” It Silver: Buyers “Like” It Bronze: Buyers would purchase it



The medals will be awarded on site at Porwein Düsseldorf in March for these participating exhibitors.

Additionally, top winners will be showcased at International Beverage Competitions’ booth at Porwein Düsseldorf (March 15-17) free of charge for additional exposure and visibility to the wine fair’s thousands of professional trade visitors.

The winning wines will also be listed on Berlin International Wine Competition website, as well as the site’s international media partners.

Early entry (December 5, 2019 – February 15th, 2020) would cost €100 per entry, and late entries between February 16 and February 22 would cost €125 per entry. Late entry would be charged at €150, according to the organiser.

You can use the code VINO10 to receive 10 euros off your submission. You can click here to submit.