Golden Gate acquires Boutique Wines in HK

Golden Gate Wine, Hong Kong’s leading American wine importer, has acquired independent Hong Kong-based wine importer Boutique Wines, the Hong Kong company announced today.

Having made its name over the past 15 years focusing on award-winning wine primarily from the US, the purchase will bulk up Golden Gate Wine’s Champagne portfolio with grower Champagne brands that were represented by Boutique Wines.

The acquisition is described by the American wine specialist as “a testament to Golden Gate Wine’s role as a premier player in the market, one that is dedicated to introducing a wider selection of wines from carefully curated wineries”.

The company did not disclose the amount paid for the acquisition.

Founded in 1994, Boutqiue Wines was one of the first in Hong Kong to focus on New World wines such as New Zealand and Australia, later became one of the first to offer an expansive selection of Grand Cru and Premier Cru grower Champagnes.

According to Golden Gate, Boutique Wine recorded a 30% growth in total Champagne sales over the past five years (2014-2019).

Boutique Wines’ brands will continue as they become a part of Golden Gate Wine, according to the company.

“Customers of Golden Gate Wine will soon be able to look forward to a wider offering of family owned and operated award-winning wines from all around the world,” said Fifi Kirstein, Manager Partner of Golden Gate Wine.

“We are committed to offering the very best and unique wines in the market and educating wine lovers to appreciate niche wines from other parts of the world. Our acquisition of Boutique Wines highlights our ongoing pursuit of being a leader within this rapidly growing industry,” she continued.

In addition to American wines, Golden Gate distributes wines from France, New Zealand and Australia. It also distributes American craft beers and spirits, which continue as a growing business segment.